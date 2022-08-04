Isaac Marshall is the Royals returning leading receiever, hauling in 25 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns last season. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Talk about spreading the love.

For Mason County’s football team last season, five different players threw a pass, 19 different players had a rushing attempt, 15 different players had at least one reception and 16 different players found the end zone at least once.

With the majority of those guys back, the Royals will look to do it again in 2022.

“I do think we can spread it around. Some of that stuff gets inflated maybe a little bit when you get to running clock games or whatever, but those freshman and those guys earned those touches,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said.

The skill positions stick out for the Royals, starting in the backfield with Brady Sanders at running back, accumulating 756 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns last season, the Clark-Roberts brothers, Chad and Caden who will be utilized more in the backfield this season and Trey Walker receiving added reps at the position as the season wore on.

“It’s really nice to have that depth because it takes a lot of the pressure off of me,” Sanders said. “Those other guys can really make plays happen and at times where maybe I need a break, I’m comfortable having those guys in. I don’t have to worry about something bad happening if somebody else is in there.”

Then figure out wide with Isaac Marshall, catching 25 passes for 568 yards and six touchdowns. Marshall’s 22.7 yards per catch showed his big play ability last season.

“Me and Keshaun (Thomas) have stayed connected in the offseason and hope to connect again like that going into this season,” Marshall said. “It feels really good to make the big play, just fortunate we have plays that can get me open for touchdowns.”

KG Walton was utilized in many ways, either in the slot, or in motion to get him in space for 322 combined rushing and receiving yards. Definitely keep an eye on for Terrell Henry’s production to increase on the offensive side, focusing mainly on defense last season until near the end of season when he caught eight passes for 134 yards.

There’s some others ready to make a name for themselves too in the Royals sophomore crop. C.J. Arthur and Garryon McClain have had solid offseasons according to Wynn, same for Jamarion Bluford.

“Right now we have seven guys who can play receiver and do it at a high level. I think it’s our best group,” Wynn said. “They’ve earned those reps to see where they’re at.”

Carter Sanders and MeCaiyon Jackson will be looked upon at the tight end position.

“You see these guys walking around and they look the part. A lot of these guys have played a lot of football,” Wynn said. “We’re going to have guys seniors through sophomore helping us all over the field.”

The weapons are plenty and should help quarterback Keshaun Thomas’ development even more this season after getting a year of experience under his belt as a sophomore. Thomas had some big games and also experienced some growing pains as the season went on.

Wynn is confident in his maturation at the position and feels Thomas has a complete grasp of the offense now. Having the arsenal at the skill positions will certainly help.

“Everybody’s got better from last year and just based off of what we’ve been doing in practice so far, I think it will be a lot more impressive than what it was last year,” Thomas said.

The Royals are hopeful to start lighting up the scoreboard come August 18 in their season opener against Newport at Thomas More. The game was originally scheduled for the 19th, but got moved up a day.

For more on the Royals and area football teams, make sure to check our football preview that comes out August 19 in newsstands and online.