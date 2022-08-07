Chris Lofton and Tee Commodore didn’t have the “Squad Up” name on the new championship trophy presented last year at the Maysville Classic.

They made sure it wouldn’t happen again.

The two worked their connections, got some commitments from some well established players and were the undisputed champ of the Maysville Classic this year. Despite a deep crop of talent that featured a lot of former Division I, II, III or NAIA basketball players, only one team was even able to take Squad Up a full 40 minutes as they mowed down the competition the last two days to win what was formerly known as the Dirt Bowl.

Commodore was the de-facto GM and coach of the team, Lofton help rounding up the troops.

“We were a little short-handed last year so we had to general Chris last year so once he’s back everything goes smoothly,” Commodore said. “We play pickup probably twice a week with all these guys so it’s a little easier to get them to come play together. They played well, they shared the ball and everybody picked their spots. It was a lot of fun and letting the crowd get to see these guys play and that’s what it’s all about.”

First, start with Lofton, still holding claim to the best shooter of all-time in the SEC when he was in Knoxville playing for the University of Tennessee. Not to mention his storied career at Mason County that got the Royals the state championship in 2003. He knocked down four 3-pointers in their first game on Sunday in the quarterfinals to show that shot of his will always be there.

“Maysville is my home, always will be. So any chance I get to come back and play in front of home crowd I got to do it. I’m getting older now, knees not the same, but, you know I try to give it as much as I can and play in spurts. I see the kids here, they always ask me if I’m playing every year so it’s for them. It’s not about me. I’ll keep doing this until I can’t do it anymore,” Lofton said. “My new job is to recruit young guys. Give me the first 10 minutes and then I’m good.”

Then you can look down the roster and see Taveion Hollingsworth, Western Kentucky’s fifth all-time leading scorer or Daniel Orton, a former University of Kentucky player before going on to the NBA and playing for Oklahoma City.

But wait…it doesn’t stop there. Squad Up also had the 2020 NAIA Player of the Year Chris Coffey from Georgetown, Kevin Bridgewater, a pro overseas, Kenny Jones, who played at Eastern Kentucky University, Jordan Brangers, recently playing professionally in Mexico and Tyler Wilkerson who played at Marshall.

Squad Up went 2-0 on Saturday to earn a No. 1 seed for the 10-team tournament that started Saturday evening with the final eight making it to Sunday.

They opened Sunday with a blowout victory over EWYK. Then in the semifinals they took on a pesky squad from Knoxville, T3am Tooki3, that featured former Morehead State and Minnesota guard DeAndre Matthieu. Tooki3 gave them their best battle of the tournament, but Squad Up was too powerful, pulling away late in the first half to eventually win, 78-63.

Matthieu and his group played in the Maysville Classic last year, citing Lofton for the reason they wanted to come up and play.

“I remember they came last year. I didn’t get to play and I was shaking their hands and they said ‘You know we’re from Knoxville? We grew up watching you.’ I told them thanks for making me feel old, but it was special to see them. Maysville is my home, but Knoxville is my second home,” Lofton said.

Then it was Uptown in the championship game, a team primarily comprised of Georgetown College alum including Fleming County grad Troy Steward.

Ron Bailey Tournament MVP Jordan Brangers helped put things away early, scoring 17 first half points as he, Taveion Hollingsworth and Kevin Bridgewater had the hot hands from deep, Squad Up hitting eight first half 3-pointers for a 42-20 halftime lead.

“Any time I step on the floor, I try to bring my best effort. The championship of the Maysville Classic, a bunch of people in here and I wanted to put on a show. Last year I played for Uptown and we came up short. This year I wanted to win it,” Brangers said.

Brangers continued his hot shooting, adding 13 more points in the second half, finishing the title game with 30 and the MVP.

“I learned a lot from Chris Lofton. Met him about 4-5 years ago, he taught me a lot working out. I was actually at Western Kentucky with Taveion, have a good relationship with him. It was a fun group of guys to play with,” Brangers said.

The Maysville Classic’s defending champ Cincy Bulldogs led by former University of Cincinnati player Jeremiah Davenport were outed by Tooki3 in the quarterfinals.

Another former UC player and last year’s MVP, Jarron Cumberland broke away from the Cincy Bulldogs and played for Team Hustle, who made it to the semifinals before losing to Uptown.

Players of The Game for each game were given Maysville Classic shirts, each pool was in remembrance of who originally put the Dirt Bowl together and apparel was available for spectators to purchase.

“When LaMont (Johnson) and Brian (Miller) asked John (Rice) and I to take this over, we knew that it was going be a big challenge because they had done such a great job with it for so long. So all the tradition in it comes from those two guys and the guys before them. So when you’re picking up on tradition and not starting something new, sometimes it’s easier to just start your own thing and there’s no there’s no expectations, but the expectations for this tournament are really, really high. John and I are trying to add some things. John is really good with figuring out new and cool and innovative things like the apparel. Squad Up got a championship package with hats, T shirts, shorts and things like that. John’s really good at that, making sure the logistics are good and then I try to deal with the day-to-day operations,” Jason Thompson said.

The talent was rich, the competitiveness was persistent and the Maysville Classic continued to deliver high-level basketball.