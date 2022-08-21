ROYALS WIN 7TH TOURNEY OF SEASON

Mason County added another first place finish to their 2022 golf season, the Royals winning the Johnson Central Nelson and Cathy Gullett Invitational on Saturday.

The Royals shot 290 at Paintsville Golf Course.

They were led by Grant Owens, who finished in second in a playoff after carding a 69.

Jake Feldhaus followed with a 70, Trey Cracraft with a 75, Noah Gardner a 76 and Quin Grooms with a 88.

It’s the Royals seventh win in 11 tournaments they’ve played in this season, also grabbing two runner-up finishes.

This was the last tournament they’ll play in until September 12 when they play in the Kentucky 2A Championships in Owensboro. Following that will be the All-State championship in Lexington on September 17-18 with the region tournament coming September 20 at Hidden Cove in Grayson.

They qualified for the 2A last weekend at Laurel Oaks and have positioned themselves as pretty much a lock for the All-State championship, sitting second in the points standings with Saturday’s result not yet included. The top 15 teams in the All-State points standings will head to Lexington for the tournament.

If the Royals can finish top two in region, they’ll then head to the sub-state round at Winchester Country Club with Regions 9-12 in late September, the top three teams there would then head to the state tournament in Bowling Green.

LADY SAINTS TIE WITH GREENUP ON PITCH, SAINTS FALL 11-1

St. Patrick’s girls soccer team earned a 2-2 draw with Greenup County on Saturday at Wald Park.

Mya Franco and Makenna Roush had the goals for the Lady Saints, Vanessa Reed recording an assist. Lillian Klee had six saves in goal.

The Lady Saints are now 0-2-1 on the season, suffering lopsided losses to Ludlow and Pendleton County to open up the year.

The Saints dropped their matchup with Greenup in the boy-girl doubleheader, 11-1.

Levi Ripato had the lone goal, Falon Klee with the assist. Anson Castle had 18 saves in net. The Saints have been shorthanded in both their games this season, having just nine players in the season opening loss to Pendleton County and 10 against Greenup.

Both teams return to action Monday when they host Ripley in a boy-girl doubleheader, scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

AUGUSTA, BRACKEN GO 0-4 AT GLACIER INVITATIONAL

The volleyball competition was stiff at The Igloo on Saturday at Bracken County’s Glacier Invitational and Augusta and Bracken County saw firsthand why.

The Lady Panthers and Lady Bears went 0-4 in the pool play followed by a single elimination tournament. Top tier teams in the 10th Region in Scott and Harrison County were there, the two also suffering losses to Pendleton County, Lexington Christian, Trinity Christian and Boone County.

Scott won the Invitational.