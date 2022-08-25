Something had to give.

But in the end, both Mason County and Calvary Christian are still in search for their first win of the season, the two deadlocked after 80 minutes in a 3-3 tie Thursday night in Maysville.

Coming into the contest, the Royals (0-3-2)were unsuccessful in getting into the victory column four times on the year, a tie with Paris to open up the season followed with three losses.

Calvary’s (0-6-1) misfortunes were even greater, 0-6 and outscored 47-2.

But two goals in the game’s first seven minutes had the Cougars confident for their first win, Josh Ruwe scoring less than a minute into the contest, Collin Duty collecting a pass from a corner kick and finding the back of the net, making it 2-0 Cougars with 33:17 to go in the first half.

“I just think they were hungry and they wanted it. That was the difference this time than our previous games,” Cougars coach Tanner Cox said.

The Royals opportunities were minimal in the first half, only able to put two shots on goal while the Cougars put up 12 shots, six of them on goal in a half they pretty much controlled from start to finish.

But it’s an 80-minute game and the Royals came out in the second half with a purpose.

“Just that character growth from them from the first 40 to the next 40, it was amazing to watch. The second half they really came out and wanted to win and they gave 100 percent. You could tell from kickoff that they were ready to go,”Royals coach Daniel Forsythe said

Andrew Shelton scored the first of his three second half goals with 29:43 to play, giving a spark to his team. Noah Gardner sent a corner kick in the right spot, Shelton just having to put a foot on it as it made an easy path to the back of the net.

“Getting that goal was everything for this game honestly. It got us started off and then everyone started talking after the first one and we were golden after that,” Shelton said.

But the Cougars responded quickly, just over a minute later Ruwe finding an opening and placing a ball perfectly in the top left corner of the net, Royals keeper Cade Pugh left without a chance to get it.

“That was crucial,” Cox said. “He’s (Ruwe) a talented skilled player, it brought the momentum back to us. It was a really well done finish.”

Shelton got the Royals within one again on a penalty kick, Cougars keeper Jonah Roszkowski whistled for a trip in the box, Shelton firing one into the back of the net to breathe more life into the Royals.

“Just hit it as hard as possible,” Shelton said, who’s now 3-for-3 on penalty kicks this season. “It went in so it worked out.”

The equalizer came with 8:33 to play, Shelton receiving a pass from Gardner on a breakaway and beating the Cougar keeper.

Both continued to have chances, the Cougars hitting the crossbar and the post in the second half, the Royals having a goal whistled off due to the referees discretion that he thought the keeper had control of the ball and kicked out of his hands.

“I hate to tie. A tie feels like a loss, but it feels different today because I saw a totally different team in the second half than what I saw in the first half,” Forsythe said.

The Cougars dominating first half was matched by the Royals in the second half as they presented themselves more opportunities in the final third.

A miscue from the Royals back line early caused the Royals to concede the first goal as an inexperienced team is still a work in progress. But trailing 3-1 with less than 20 minutes to play, the Royals will take a positive from it and hope it carries them into their Kentucky 2A sectional tournament game on Saturday at home against Powell County.

Saturday’s match is scheduled for 11 a.m. If the Royals win, they’ll face Rowan County on Monday in the semifinals, the winner of that playing at Fleming County on Wednesday for the Section 6 championship and a right to play for the 2A title in Owensboro with an eight-team field.

“We love tournament games. Our week is pretty bare if we don’t win Saturday. It’s a home game, will be in the morning and think the boys will be ready for it. Just excited to have it,” Forsythe said.

Pugh ended with nine saves for the Royals, Roszkowski with four for the Cougars.

ROYALS 3, COUGARS 3

CALVARY CHRISTIAN — 2-1 — 3

MASON COUNTY — 0-3 — 3

Goals: Calvary — Ruwe (2), Duty, Mason — Shelton (3)

Shots (On Goal): Calvary 24 (12), Mason 16 (7)

Saves: Calvary 4 (Roszkowski), Mason 9 (Pugh)

Corner Kicks: Calvary 7, Mason 4

Fouls: Calvary 4, Mason 8

Offisdes: Calvary 2, Mason 2

Records: Calvary Christian 0-6-1, Mason County 0-3-2