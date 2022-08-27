Neither team has allowed the opponent to do much this season.

Mason County’s girls soccer team came in allowing 11 goals in seven games, Fleming County eight in five games.

So whoever scored first on Saturday would have the upper hand.

Well, Fleming was the only one to score in the 1-0 battle, the Lady Panthers getting their fifth straight win over rival Mason County.

“They were really excited. The bus ride here was quiet and I could tell that they were focused. I didn’t have to say much to them, they knew what we needed to do and they came on the field and they were ready to play,” Lady Panthers coach Pam McGlone said. “Mason put up a fight. They were tough and they hustled to the very end so that made it difficult for us.”

The lone goal came from Makayla Burnette, collecting a pass from Samantha Adams and beating a diving Kaelynn Henning, who had been stellar all night to the short side of the left post with 19:32 remaining.

The Lady Panthers were able to utilize their opportunities and present more chances, they put up 14 shots on goal to the Lady Royals four, both missing on some quality opportunities, the Lady Panthers hitting the post in the second half, the Lady Royals having a few shots sail just high over the net.

Fleming has seen these types of games all season, posting their third shutout of the year already.

“Our defense really works well together. They’ve been playing together for over 10 years plus, which is a great thing. Many of them can play different positions on the field but it seems like defense is definitely their forte,” Lady Panthers coach Pam McGlone said. “They back each other up, they know how to talk, they know how to cover each other and that’s really been helpful for us.”

It was the second 1-0 loss of the season for the Lady Royals, who will now get a week off after a busy first three weeks of the season. It will give them a chance to work through and nicks and bruises, hone in on fundamentals and refocus for what will essentially be the second half of the season.

“We’re still working on our new formation. We’ve had a couple girls out, so they’ve missed some. And it’s just kind of that re-connection of plugging them back in and figuring it out with the players that have been out and finding what works,” Lady Royals coach Amy Cottam said. “I liked some things that we did tonight. Some of the quicker touches, especially in the second half with movement through the middle. Then that final third is where we need to really focus on cleaning up the final shot.”

Henning had 13 saves in net for the Lady Royals as the sophomore keeper continues to build confidence as the stopper.

“Can’t say enough about Kaelynn, she’s a beast back there. We’re extremely confident in her. Sometimes she takes a goal a little personal once she gets scored on, it’s hard to brush off, but we just tell her to focus on the next one,” Cottam said.

The Lady Royals will return to action September 6 when they host St. Patrick.

The Lady Panthers have a big week ahead now, facing Bath County on Monday which will serve not only as a 61st District game, but a Kentucky 2A Sectional semifinal for the right to the sectional championship on Wednesday.

“We got a big week ahead of us. So this was a good, good way to end the weekend and kind of build the momentum and get us ready for next week,” McGlone said.

Hadlee Hazelrigg had four saves in goal for the Lady Panthers for the clean sheet.

LADY PANTHERS 1, LADY ROYALS 0

FLEMING COUNTY — 0-1 — 1

MASON COUNTY — 0-0 — 0

Goals: Fleming: Burnette (19:32)

Assists: Fleming: Adams

Shots (On Goal): Fleming 22 (14), Mason 11 (4)

Saves: Fleming 4 (Hazelrigg), Mason 13 (Henning)

Corner Kicks: Fleming 5, Mason 3

Fouls: Fleming 9, Mason 3

Offisdes: Fleming 1, Mason 0

Records: Fleming County 4-2, Mason County 4-4