HICKERSON WINS ST. ELIZABETH INVITATIONAL

Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson got his first ever tournament win of his high school golf career on Saturday at the St. Elizabeth Invitational at the Willows Golf Course.

Hickerson fired a one-over-par 73 to earn medalist honors, topping three players by a stroke.

It was a large field, the Panthers finished 13th out of 24 teams with a 354.

MASON COUNTY ADVANCES IN 2A (BOYS SOCCER)

Mason County’s boys soccer team picked up its first victory of the season with a 6-1 victory over Powell County on Saturday.

The win also got them into the Kentucky 2A, Section 6 semifinals and will face Rowan County on Monday for the right to the championship on Wednesday at Fleming County.

The six goals were spread around on Saturday, five different players getting one led by Alex Wood with two. Andrew Shelton had a goal and an assist, Juaquin Carlos, Kaedyn Gill and Braxton Malone also found the back of the net, Malone adding an assist, Jake McDowell and Noah Gardner adding assists as well.

Cade Pugh had six saves in goal.

The Royals are now 1-3-2 on the season. Monday’s game with Rowan County is at home with a 7 p.m. start.

LADY ROYALS 7TH AT ST. ELIZABETH INVITATIONAL (GIRLS GOLF)

Mason County’s girls golf team finished seventh at the St. Elizabeth Invitational at Pioneer Golf Course on Saturday.

The Lady Royals shot a 361, their lowest score this season.

Macey Littleton led the way with an 82, following Littleton was Morgan Parker with a 90, Sydney Ullery a 94, Maura Hartman and Bentley Shepherd with 95’s.

Of note, the Lady Royals had the lowest score of teams from the 12th Region, topping Boyd County by a stroke and Montgomery County by 19. Those two figure to be in the mix along with the Lady Royals for the 12th Region title at Laurel Oaks in September.

FLEMING GOES 3-2 IN SEEDS FOR SUCCESS (VOLLEYBALL)

Fleming County’s volleyball team hosted its annual Seeds for Success Volleyball tournament with eight teams competing.

The Lady Panthers went 3-2 with a victory over Lee County in pool play followed by two close losses to Lewis County and Clinton County.

They then won their next two matches in winning the silver bracket over St. Patrick and Breathitt County.

The Lady Panthers are now 5-4 on the season with a 61st District matchup against Menifee County at home on Tuesday.

Ashland Blazer won the gold bracket, winning all five of their matches including the Gold Bracket championship over Clinton County.

St. Patrick lost all four of its matches on Saturday to Fleming, Ashland, George Rogers lark and Breathitt County.

The Lady Saints dropped to 3-6 on the season and host Paris on Monday.