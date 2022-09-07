BROOKSVILLE — In a matchup of the last seven district champions, it was St. Patrick continuing its recent dominance of the 39th district.

The Lady Saints topped Bracken County, 2-0 (25-20, 26-24) on Wednesday in Brooksville for their seventh straight win over the Lady Bears.

In 2020, it was St. Patrick ending Bracken’s reign on the 39th after five consecutive Lady Bear district titles from 2015-19, since then, it’s been all St. Patrick, suffering just one loss in district play over the last three seasons.

“We’re trying to get the 3-peat. This win felt very good,” Lady Saints senior Caroline McKay said.

They dug themselves holes in both sets, but were able to regroup in both of them, get rallies at key points of each set and come out with the straight set victory.

The Lady Bears were on the attack early, building an 8-3 lead out of the gate with six kills, three of them in a row from Macy Lucas to give them the five-point lead.

But St. Patrick responded by getting to balls they weren’t in the opening points and putting the pressure back on Bracken, the Lady Bears committing 16 errors in the first set.

The Lady Saints turned an 8-3 deficit into a 16-10 lead to regain control. The Lady Bears were able to get within two after four straight points, but the Lady Saints responded with four straight to eventually close out the set.

Five straight errors gave Bracken a 5-0 lead in the second set, building it to 10-3 after three straight aces from Nicole Archibald.

Then a stretch of errors got the Lady Saints back in it, within 12-10.

“We play hard. We have no doubt that our girls are playing as hard as they can,” Lady Bears coach Wade Smith said. “They’re they’re playing the right way. We’re teaching them the right way to play volleyball and they’re making mistakes because of it. We’re improving and we’re going to keep working at it and get better.”

After collecting just three aces in the opening set and a half, the Lady Saints service game awoke, starting with Makenna Roush, serving up consecutive aces to make it 19-16 Bracken.

Roush didn’t have to head to volleyball tonight after a soccer game like she did Tuesday night when she played against Mason County on the pitch at 5:30 p.m., then headed to St. Patrick at 7 p.m., to play volleyball against Newport.

“Doing the same thing tomorrow,” Roush said. “At a small school you need to be there in order to play the game. It’s dedication and it’s a lot, especially when I have softball on weekends. Three sports is killer, especially on my calves.”

At 21-19, Bracken was poised to send it to a decisive third set, but Caroline McKay had different plans. The Lady Saints senior strung together a strong service series where the Lady Saints scored four straight, three of them via ace to take a 23-21 lead, suddenly two points away from closing out the match.

“I just quit throwing it so high because I can’t turn the ball very well. Practice made me more comfortable with my serve,” McKay said, who might need an ice bath Wednesday night after a sequence of plays had her diving all over the floor for digs. “We’ve been working on getting the short balls that go behind the front row and that’s helped a lot.”

After a timeout, the Lady Bears responded with three straight, at 24-23 and a point away from extending the match.

But Mercedes Hedgecock tallied a kill to knot things up, Emma Gallenstein following with one of her own to make it 25-24. Hedgecock made sure the night would go no longer on the next point, collecting another kill to close out the match.

“This definitely is a huge win for us and I know the girls are very excited,” Lady Saints coach Evan Bothman said. “We feel like they’re our biggest opponent in the district. Beating them in two games is good, feels good.”

LADY SAINTS DEF. LADY BEARS, 2-0 (25-20, 26-24)

Match Stats

Kills: St. Patrick 9, Bracken 11

Aces: St. Patrick 9, Bracken 7

Errors: St. Patrick 18, Bracken 25

Service Errors: St. Patrick 6, Bracken 6

Records: St. Patrick 6-7, Bracken County 4-10