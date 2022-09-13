LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Raceland (3) 3-1 67

2. Pikeville (4) 1-2 61

3. Newport Central Catholic – 3-1 55

4. Hazard – 3-1 45

5. Williamsburg – 3-0 44

6. Bethlehem – 3-1 34

7. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 3-1 30

8. Pineville (1) 4-0 25

9. Lou. Holy Cross – 3-1 23

10. Nicholas Co. – 4-0 9

Others receiving votes: Campbellsville 8. Frankfort 8. Harlan 8. Paintsville 7. Bishop Brossart 6. Bracken Co. 6. Paris 2. Sayre 2.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Beechwood (7) 4-0 79

2. Mayfield (1) 4-0 72

3. Lex. Christian – 2-2 57

4. Owensboro Catholic – 2-2 47

5. Danville – 2-2 35

6. Metcalfe Co. – 4-0 31

7. Breathitt Co. – 3-1 28

8. Murray – 2-2 23

9. Somerset – 3-1 17

10. Butler Co. – 4-0 11

Others receiving votes: Prestonsburg 8. McLean Co. 7. Hancock Co. 7. Middlesboro 5. Lloyd Memorial 5. Walton-Verona 5. Todd Co. Central 1. Shelby Valley 1. Green Co. 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. Christian Academy (7) 4-0 79

2. Paducah Tilghman – 2-1 60

3. Bardstown – 4-0 58

4. Glasgow – 4-0 47

5. Belfry – 2-2 45

6. Union Co. – 4-0 39

7. East Carter – 4-0 27

8. Trigg Co. (1) 4-0 21

9. Bell Co. – 2-1 20

10. Mason Co. – 3-0 18

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 11. Henry Co. 9. Taylor Co. 3. Estill Co. 1. Greenup Co. 1. Casey Co. 1.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Boyle Co. (8) 4-0 80

2. Corbin – 4-0 70

3. Lex. Catholic – 3-1 60

4. Johnson Central – 2-2 45

5. Logan Co. – 4-0 44

6. Spencer Co. – 4-0 41

7. Lou. Central – 1-3 25

8. Franklin Co. – 1-3 20

9. Warren East – 4-0 18

10. Perry Co. Central – 3-0 11

Others receiving votes: Knox Central 6. Franklin-Simpson 5. Holmes 3. Hopkinsville 3. Letcher County Central 3. Madisonville-North Hopkins 3. Clay Co. 2. Harlan Co. 1.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Frederick Douglass (6) 4-0 77

2. Woodford Co. (1) 4-0 65

3. Bowling Green – 4-0 63

4. South Warren (1) 1-2 49

5. Cov. Catholic – 3-1 42

6. Scott Co. – 3-0 32

(tie) Southwestern – 3-0 32

8. Owensboro – 2-2 23

9. Pulaski Co. – 3-1 16

10. Great Crossing – 4-0 15

Others receiving votes: Greenwood 10. Highlands 9. Lou. Seneca 5. North Laurel 2.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP

1. Lou. St. Xavier (6) 3-0 74

2. Lou. Trinity – 3-1 67

3. Lou. Ballard – 4-0 62

4. Lou. DuPont Manual (1) 4-0 59

5. Madison Central (1) 4-0 52

6. Lou. Male – 1-2 34

7. George Rogers Clark – 4-0 26

8. Ryle – 3-1 25

9. Central Hardin – 4-0 15

10. Henderson Co. – 2-1 14

Others receiving votes: Bullitt East 8. Daviess Co. 2. Simon Kenton 1. Marshall Co. 1.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville.