AUGUSTA — Joey Crouch wanted to focus on offense in practice in Augusta’s week break from gameplay.

The Lady Panthers got the message.

Augusta stayed on the attack all evening in a 3-0 (25-19, 25-19, 25-17) victory over 39th District foe Mason County Thursday night, collecting 26 kills in the straight sets victory.

“We worked a lot on hitting and coverage and we kind of slacked off on that last week because I really stressed serves,” Crouch said. “Tonight we really trusted ourselves and trusted our hitters. We had to work on our passing the week before so we can get our setter in position and be efficient and keep the ball out in front of our hitters. It’s really came together and worked out really well for us.”

They opened with 11 kills in the first set, helping set the tone for the rest of the match. They had trailed 15-14 in the set, but ran off a 9-2 run to pull away and lead 1-0.

Augusta picked up five aces in the second set, three of them in the early going for a 9-3 advantage. They continued to stay comfortably ahead in the set, Mason County unable to get any closer than four from there. For the Lady Royals who are still in search of their first victory of the season (0-12), they’re still finding themselves with the same reoccurring issues from game to game.

“We’re still in a negative mindset. We’re 12 games in now and we still have a negative mindset of, we don’t know what to do with the ball and it doesn’t matter,” Lady Royals coach Stephanie Binion said. “We’re changing things. We’re switching things each game to see what clicks and eventually it will happen. Once we get one win, it will be a confidence boost for them. Losing wears on a team and we’re very young and inexperienced.”

Despite the enthusiasm from their bench and younger players on the team, the Lady Royals were just unable to grab much momentum on the night.

They found themselves trailing in the third but were able to tie things up at seven before Augusta took control once again. It started with two Ryann Cooper kills, Cora Bradford following with another.

At 14-11, Madisonn Wenz collected a kill and an ace, Mariah Niemeier, who caused problems at the net all evening, then registered a kill to make it 17-11. The Lady Royals were unable to recover from there, dropping their 12th straight match this season.

“Offense. We struggled last year with passing and serve receive so we focused on that at the beginning of the year and now as the year goes on we’re focusing on our offense,” Crouch said.

Augusta’s win was their third of the season (3-10), and are now 2-0 against 39th District opponents. They’ll face another district matchup on Saturday when they host St. Patrick.

“We’re bringing back the 2012-13 team that was able to win the district. Honoring them for their 10-year anniversary for when they won district and hopefully it will be a big crowd, we’re looking forward to it,” Crouch said. “We’re hoping we’re turning the tide. This is three years in the making, we’re growing as players and people and says a lot about the girls work ethic and buy in.”

On top of their 26 kills, the Lady Panthers served up 16 aces.

Mason County finished with 12 kills and 12 aces. Augusta had 18 errors and 12 service errors, Mason County with 19 errors and seven service aces.