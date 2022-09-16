They’ve made it clear with their scoring throughout the season.

Mason County’s boys golf team is still the team to beat in the 12th Region.

With the regular season wrapped up, the 2A state tournament completed and the KGCA All-State tournament this weekend, the Royals enter their biggest stretch of the season with the 12th Region tournament approaching on Monday.

They’ve won seven of the 12 tournaments they’ve played in this season. Only had one region team finish above them in a tournament throughout the year, finished third in All-State points and have three golfers in the top 40 of the individual All-State point scoring.

“I feel like we surpassed our expectations so far. When the summer started and I gave the kids the schedule, we knew we had a tough schedule on paper and honestly didn’t know if we’d make All-State,” Royals coach Bryson Bennett said. “I feel like we did exactly what we were supposed to do. We feel like we’re really where we’re supposed to be internally after losing four seniors last year.”

To say the Royals are a heavy favorite to 3-peat in the region is an understatement.

“We’re looking at it like it’s just another round of golf, we’re not looking at it like we have to beat so and so. We want to get our averages and that’s what we’re expecting. If we continue to do that and play our style of golf and do what we’re expected to do, if someone beats what we normally do, they had a good round of golf that day,” Bennett said.

But they don’t want just that title. The KHSAA added a little postseason wrinkle this year to where you won’t go straight to Bowling Green for the state tournament after winning region, instead a sub-state tournament first before Bowling Green. If the Royals finish top two in the 12th, which would be a shock if they didn’t, they’ll then head to Winchester Country Club on September 26 for the sub-state tournament, the top two teams from Regions 9-12 competing in the event. They’ll need to finish top three there to head to Bowling Green.

The 12th Region tournament is at Hidden Cove in Grayson, where they won the East Carter Invitational back on July 23 with a 302, defeating region contender Russell by seven strokes. The Red Devils are the only ones to have their names above the Royals in a tournament this year, when they won the Ashland Invitational on their home course at Bellefonte Country Club on August 1. No one else in the region has been within 20 strokes.

If the Royals handle their business there, they’ll then head to Winchester the following week. Earlier in the season, Mason County posted a 296 at the Cardinal Championship at WCC, good for runner-up in a large field. If they duplicate that effort if the opportunity presents itself, they’ll have to feel good about their chances in qualifying for Bowling Green, where they finished fifth in the state last season.

When three of their top five graduated from last season, there was a bit unknown heading into this year. Jake Feldhaus and Grant Owens were the returnees and the two have lived up to their expectations, Feldhaus with two medalists and three runner-ups this season, Owens with two medalists and a runner-up. Feldhaus has finished in the top three in seven of 12 tournaments played and is tied for fifth in All-State points, the top 10 making first team All-State.

“Jake wanted the No. 1 spot coming into the year. Keep in mind he’s a freshman. Usually your No. 1’s are seniors and D-1 caliber golfers. He’s stepped up, qualified for it and showed that he can do it. Sometimes those freshman tendencies come up a little bit, but you’d never guess it. He’s done everything asked of him this season,” Bennett said.

Owens has top five finishes in six of the 12 tournaments played and is currently 23rd in All-State points standings. A strong finish to the season can get him in at least the top 20, the top 10 making first team All-State, the next 10 making second team All-State.

“He’s the glue guy and a D-1 caliber player. He’s resilient and his mental game is unparalleled. If he gets off to a bad start, he continuously crawls his way back for top 10 finishes,” Bennett said.

But what else they had was inexperienced with not many tournaments played at the varsity level. Trey Cracraft, Noah Gardner and Quin Grooms have all filled in admirably.

Cracraft has a win at Maysville Country Club and five top five finishes in 12 tournaments and is tied for 38th in All-State points. He’s waited a long time for his turn now as a senior and is making the most of it.

“Trey was a bit unknown coming in. He lived and breathed golf for a year, focused on nothing but that and it ultimately paid off for him. He’s performed this year and done well,” Bennett said.

Gardner is a freshman and has been a consistent scorer for the Royals all season. He has a top five finish and has posted a score in the 70’s in four tournaments. For your No. 4 golfer and as a freshman, that’s very good for the future. He also doubles as a soccer standout for the Royals, second on the team with eight goals.

“He came in as an inexperienced freshman with not much to go off of. We didn’t know what to expect and he has done what he needed within the team. He’s our role player and safety net,” Bennett said. “He’s also juggling two sports right now. Not many that can do it at the same exact time. He’ll go straight from golf practice to a soccer game. It’s great to see an athlete play two sports at a high level for both soccer and golf.”

Grooms has a top three finish and has posted a score in the 70’s in five tournaments this season. A few tweaks here or there and Grooms’ potential is very dangerous for the Royals No. 5 this season.

“Quin makes things fun. Especially when we don’t have a round go our way and he helps keep thing everything easy and fun. He knows when to focus and puts a lot of expectations on himself and puts a lot of pressure on himself. He’s a really good golfer and his best golf is ahead of him and hopefully that comes out here over the next few weeks,” Bennett said. “Just needs to limit his blow up holes. Turn those doubles or triples down to bogeys. If it happens, he just needs to let it go and focus on the next hole.”

The five have posted sub-300 scores five times this season. You do that, you’re going to win a lot of tournaments.

With Owens and Cracraft seniors, the pipeline coming up for the future will get their shot. Ryan Skaggs is one of the next man up, close to qualifying for the top five this year. He’ll be a senior next year and one Bennett will be counting on to step in. From there, the Royals have 12 total members on the team and much like Cracraft or Grooms have done in the past, will work their way up.

“We lose two guys and that obviously opens up spots. We got those guys some experience in tournaments playing as the “B” team or playing in matches. We have incentives, the top five get more gear and that gives you an incentive to get there. We’re young with the rest of our team, primarily with underclassmen. We’re excited for the future and what these younger kids can do for the program,” Bennett said.

They do have a little cause for concern as the schedule was frontloaded, playing seven tournaments in the first 13 days of the season, while the back end gave them 22 days off from when they won the Johnson Central Invitational on August 20 and didn’t compete in a tourney again until September 12 at the 2A, posting their highest score of the season at 313.

“It was a tough course and showed you more than ever if you don’t hit fairways you’re in a bad spot,” Bennett said. “Fairways were 100 percent the key on that course and we realized that quickly if you didn’t hit fairways, you didn’t have a good shot at the green.”

Rhythm and momentum is key in golf. They found that in late July-early August when they fired four of seven rounds below 300 as a team, the other three at 301, 304 and 305.

“That stretch showed we were near the top of the state. Those tournaments had some top teams in the state in it and some teams that had beat us in tournaments and showed what we were capable of doing,” Bennett said.

But the weekend should get them back in rhythm for Monday. The KGCA All-State tournament features the top 15 teams in the state based off All-State scoring throughout the season, adding the top 20 individuals that weren’t on a qualifying team as well. It’s the cream of the crop and a lot of the same teams that will be the final nine in Bowling Green. They’ll play at Cherry Blossom on Saturday in Georgetown and then at Big Blue at the UK Club on Sunday.

Then comes Monday for a shot at a 3-peat and extend their season to the following week.

“I was a little nervous at the beginning, playing 54 holes in three days, but we’ve done it before. That’s the good thing about the gauntlet at the beginning of the season is it does prepare us for this,” Bennett said. “Anytime you go and play good golf it’s three days in a row. College you play three rounds in two days. This will only prepare them for the future. We’re just kind of living in the moment, if they have dreams of playing college golf, that’s what it will take. Just getting back into rhythm will help us a ton. All-State will give us two more rounds to get back into it.”

Monday’s 12th Region tournament is a shotgun start beginning at 9 a.m.