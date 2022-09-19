Mason County’s Grant Owens was the individual region champ, defeating Montgomery County’s Brett Marcum on the second playoff hole. Owens finished with a two-under-par 70 and was the first individual region champ for Mason County’s boys golf team since 2015. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

GRAYSON — When they lost four of their top eight golfers last season, one might think Mason County was rebuilding.

They reloaded instead.

The Royals showed what was still in the chamber throughout the year by posting top scores across the state and dominating in region play.

They dominated within the region again on Monday, winning their third straight 12th Region title, doing so with ease as they topped the 12-team field by 20 strokes in shooting a 297.

Grant Owens was the individual medalist, the first Royal to win an individual region title since 2015 when Tyler Lippert did so.

All five broke 80 on the day, Jake Feldhaus finishing with a 72, Trey Cracraft with a 77, Noah Gardner and Quin Grooms with 78’s.

Royals first year coach Bryson Bennett was so confident in his team’s ability, he had 3-peat shirts made a few weeks prior so they could break them out once it became official.

“I had an idea about three or four weeks ago. I mean, you see in NCAA they win their national championship or their conference or whatever it is, they throw on their shirts and have the trophy ready. It’s all about the experience, so I bit the bullet, got the shirts made and didn’t let anybody know so I didn’t want to jinx it or anything,” Bennett said. “It is what it is. If it didn’t happen, I just bite the bullet and pay for shirts that would just go in the trash. But it’s that experience aspect these kids are able to experience where they can throw on those shirts and hold that trophy. You never know, they may never do it again. And that’s what this is all about is having high school memories that last a lifetime.”

Owens ascension to the top of the region has been a work in progress. Two years ago he couldn’t break into the top five of a stacked Royals team. Now he can claim what none of the others above him could, a region title.

“This is a big one for me. This is just one thing that I really wanted. This was one of the ones you know, I won a few tournaments in the year and they felt good, but winning this one is just on a whole different level,” Owens said.

With the Royals team dominance and Russell 18 shots clear of third place Rowan County, the only drama left was who was going to be the individual champion. Owens finished at two-under-par and when he went to the scorers table, he saw another 70 already posted, that being Brett Marcum from Montgomery County.

Owens had been in this situation twice already this year, once winning the Rowan County Invitational in a playoff at Eagle Trace, another time on the wrong end of the playoff at the Johnson Central Invitational in Paintsville.

“It definitely helped for sure being in this situation before. We joke about this all the time, but adrenaline is real and you tend to almost gain a club when you’re in in moments like this, especially when you’re going for the win. A normal round you may hit a nine iron but you know in a playoff hole you might be looking at hitting a pitching wedge just because your adrenaline’s pumping, you’re gonna hit the ball just a tad bit further and, and everything just comes off a little hotter,” Owens said. “I knew coming in I’ve been in a playoff before and and the playoffs that that I’ve been in, typically people don’t win playoffs rather than they lose playoffs. Usually the guy that wins, wins with a par and the person that loses, bogeys or doubles and in the first one that happened to be the case for me today.”

So after the two made par on the first playoff hole No. 17, Owens put himself in the driver’s seat when he hit the fairway on No. 18, Marcum hitting a tree and the ball landing just in front of the ladies tees. Marcum would then hit in a hazard, leaving Owens plenty of room to be conservative. He’d hit his approach to the left edge of the green, giving himself about 40-feet and needing to 3-putt after Marcum found the green on his fourth shot and missing his bogey putt, Owens lying there in two. Owens would three-putt, his last one a tap-in to claim first place.

Owens stayed pretty even-keeled throughout his round, his playing partners having a part in that.

“Just going on to the first tee and I’m kind of going to put this in a little bit of a weird scenario, but Rylan (Beighle), a kid from Rowan County, is an eighth grader and it reminded me of just playing around with Cole (Owens, Grant’s younger brother). And when he hit his first tee shot on one, the kid doesn’t hit it really far. But he hits it dead straight and it was kind of a sense of home to me as if I was just playing a Sunday afternoon round with Cole at the Country Club,” Owens said. “Kind of just talking to him the whole time and picking his head on on certain things helped make me super comfortable. Adam (Hargett) has been a lifelong friend, childhood friend growing up together, I’ve also played with Brody (Kilburn) a couple times. I think that just playing with people like that really just takes a lot of the nerves out of it.”

The Royals broke 300 for the sixth time this season. For a team that had just two experienced players in Owens and Feldhaus, they didn’t miss a beat in 3-peating.

“It shows the character of our kids where we lost four seniors last year and people probably thought we wouldn’t be back here. Maybe they thought we’d rebuild, but they didn’t know who we had that were our 6-7-8-9-10 guys. Mason County doesn’t really rebuild, they reload,” Bennett said.

They’ll now head to Winchester Country Club on September 26 for the first round of the state tournament. With the postseason wrinkle the KHSAA added in, they’ll compete against the top two teams from Regions 9-12 in Winchester, the top three then advancing to the final two rounds of the state tournament in Bowling Green.

Cracraft’s 77 tied him for 7th, Gardner and Grooms tied for 10th.

Russell will also head there with their team score of 317.

The next 10 individuals also qualified on Monday, Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson and Adam Hargett doing so with 78’s and finishing in ties for 10th. Hickerson qualified for his second straight state tournament while Hargett will be making his first. The two shot well at Winchester Country Club in late July, Hickerson finishing with a 71, Hargett a 75.

“Adam and Seth have played well all year and I’m glad they get to extend their season. Thought they left a lot of shots out there, they both shot a 78 and we’ll hit the drawing board and get ready for semi-state,” Panthers coach Zachary Fletcher said. “We’ll focus on hitting multiple shots in a practice round up there and figure out how to attack the course and think both have the potential to do really well there.”

Fleming County finished fourth as a team with a 344.

“As a team I thought we did alright. Finishing fourth and will be nice going into next season where we only lose one of our top five,” Fletcher said.

Other individual qualifiers were Marcum, Rowan County’s Will Jones with a 72, East Carter’s Price Harris (74), Titus McGlone (77), Greenup County’s Brady Blevins (78), Lawrence County’s JD Montgomery (80), Rowan County’s Connor Christie (80) and West Carter’s Brayden Dehart (82).

TEAM SCORING (Individuals)

*1. Mason Co. — 297 (Grant Owens 70, Jake Feldhaus 72, Trey Cracraft 77, Noah Gardner 78, Quin Grooms 78)

*2. Russell — 317 (Gunner Cassity 76, Torin Kirk 77, Brody Kilburn 82, Landon Scaggs 82, Kolten Kirk 88)

3. Rowan Co. — 335 (Will Jones 72, Connor Christie 80, Calen Caskey 90, Rylan Beighle 93, Mason Minor 95)

4. Fleming Co.— 344 (Seth Hickerson 78, Adam Hargett 78, Parker Sills 87, Chase Grannis 101, Kaine Roberts 102)

5. West Carter — 357 (Braydon Dehart 82, Nathan Webb 83, Xavier Rose 89, Zack Bradley 103, Drew Bradley 119)

6. Montgomery Co. — 362 (Brett Marcum 70, Isaac Brien 94, Owen Letcher 97, Braylon Lambert 101, Chase Curtis 101)

7. East Carter — 375 (Price Harris 74, Titus McGlone 77, Aden Rucker 108, Eli Harper 116)

8. Morgan Co. — 385 (Braydon Mays 85, Grayson Hampton 95, Tristan Fredrick 97, Caleb Perkins 108, Eli O’Quinn 115)

9. Lawrence Co. — 394 (JD Montgomery 80, Reece Hughes 89, Deuce Marcum 98, Avery Jenks 127)

10. Fairview — 401 (Tucker Adams 85, Eli Shope 89, Tanner Johnson 96, Bubba Day 131)

11. Ashland — 403 (Michael Blair 88, Ryder Phillips 99, Michael Pennington 100, Aiden McLain 116, Rilee Bohanon 141)

12. Raceland — 482 (Cole Wellman 104, Caleb Lodwick 113, Will Angus 124, Tate Jobe 141)

*= Advanced to first round of state tournament as team

INDIVIDUALS

Brady Blevins, Greenup County — 78, Blake Cook, Boyd County — 89, Ethan Rerdon, Boyd County — 98, Corey Hale, Boyd County — 99, John Vanhoose, Rose Hill Christian — 99, Elijah Faulkner, Elliott County — 112Tristan Gilbert, Lewis County — 118, Ayden Cole, Lewis County — 127, Cameron Shelton, St. Patrick — 129, Gus Rechtin, St. Patrick — 135, Bryant Stephens, Rose Hill Christian — DQ

INDIVIDUAL TOP 20

1. Grant Owens, Mason Co. — 70*

1. Brett Marcum, Montgomery Co. — 70***

3. Will Jones, Rowan Co. — 72***

3. Jake Feldhaus, Mason Co. — 72

5. Price Harris, East Carter — 74***

6. Gunner Cassity, Russell — 76

7. Trey Cracraft, Mason Co. — 77

7. Titus McGlone, East Carter — 77***

7. Torin Kirk, Russell — 77

10. Seth Hickerson, Fleming Co. — 78***

10. Adam Hargett, Fleming Co. — 78***

10. Noah Gardner, Mason Co. — 78

10. Quin Grooms, Mason Co. — 78

10. Brady Blevins, Greenup Co. — 78***

15. JD Montgomery, Lawrence Co. — 80***

15. Connor Christie, Rowan Co. — 80***

17. Braydon Dehart, West Carter — 82***

17. Brody Kilburn, Russell — 82

17. Landon Scaggs, Russell — 82

20. Nathan Webb, West Carter — 83

*= Won in playoff

***=Advanced to first round state tournament as individual