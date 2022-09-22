Throwback Thursday With Mason County’ first football game on their new field on Friday, here’s a throwback to January of 1981 on the Mason County High School campus. Straub Middle School had just opened. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Former Mason County Eeducator hired coach Roy Kidd Roy Kidd, the Hall of Fame football coach of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels was hired for the job in 1964 by the President of EKU, Robert Martin.

Fernleaf Homemakers Club discussed multiple projects at monthly meeting Fernleaf Homemakers held their regular meeting on Wednesday Sept. 14, 11 a.m. at Buck’s Grill in downtown Maysville.

MCTC celebrates Adult Literacy Week Dr. Laura McCullough, President and CEO of Maysville Community and Technical College has signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 19-23 as Adult Literacy Week at MCTC.

Howard’s fast start has Lions trending towards respect If he keeps it up, Austin Howard is going to make things especially difficult for voters in the Class 3A, 6th District player of the year race.

Student awarded the Jerry Gore Scholarship The Jerry Gore Scholarship Fund, a board formed in 2017 to preserve the educational and historical legacy of local historian Jerry Gore, named 18-year-old Annelise Simpson, a recent graduate of Mason County High School, its 2022 $1000 scholarship awardee.

The NBA and the N-word The NBA recently suspended Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver for a year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found he engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

The Queen and I Some people over here in the former Colonies are complaining about all the heavy media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Limestone Academic season begins The Limestone Academic League began its 38th season of competition on Thursday, Sept. 15.