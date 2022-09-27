Kentucky Prep Football AP Polls LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Feldhaus, Hickerson headed to state WINCHESTER — If you couldn’t tell by the wind, the scorecards told the story.

Big Jump! Youngsters were safely secured as they enjoyed jumping on these trampolines during PigOut in Maysville over the weekend.

On guard: Kentuckians urged to receive COVID-19 boosters, seasonal flu shots The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services have partnered to encourage Kentuckians to stay up to date on immunizations ahead of what’s expected to be a severe flu and COVID season.

RSVP’s ‘Star Spangled Celebration returns The Retired Senior Volunteer Programs ‘Star Spangled Celebration’ annual show is returning for the first time since the pandemic with an all-star cast, organizers of the event said.

Local woman sponsors coat drive Local resident Alicia Dillon-Gibbs is sponsoring a coat drive and will be accepting donations of new and gently used coats until Oct. 1, which will then be distributed to Mason County Schools and St. Patrick School.

Maysville’s History in Hollywood Horror There will be food, drinks, and ghosts… and perhaps, even a few paintings.

Letters for candidates, issues welcomed The Ledger Independent welcomes letters to the editor in support of political candidates or ballot issues.

Pioneer Days Rev. Justin and Lora Smith, at Aberdeen Pioneer Days at Riverview Baptist Church. Rev. Don Owens is minister.