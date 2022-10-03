LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
Class 1A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Pikeville (9) 4-2 99 1
2. Raceland (1) 5-1 88 2
3. Hazard – 5-1 75 3
4. Newport Central Catholic – 5-1 68 4
5. Bethlehem – 5-1 61 5
6. Lou. Holy Cross – 5-1 48 7
7. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 5-1 39 6
8. Pineville – 6-0 29 9
9. Paris – 5-1 11 NR
10. Paintsville – 2-4 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Bracken Co. 7. Bishop Brossart 5. Williamsburg 4. Harlan 3. Nicholas Co. 2. Sayre 1.
Class 2A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Beechwood (5) 5-1 95 2
(tie) Mayfield (5) 7-0 95 1
3. Owensboro Catholic – 4-3 68 4
4. Lex. Christian – 3-4 51 5
5. Metcalfe Co. – 7-0 50 3
6. Hancock Co. – 6-1 39 T8
7. Breathitt Co. – 4-2 31 NR
8. McLean Co. – 6-1 29 T8
9. Lloyd Memorial – 4-2 28 NR
10. Somerset – 4-3 26 7
Others receiving votes: Butler Co. 21. Shelby Valley 9. Walton-Verona 4. Middlesboro 3. Green Co. 1.
Class 3A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. Christian Academy (9) 7-0 99 1
2. Bardstown (1) 7-0 90 2
3. Union Co. – 7-0 76 3
4. Mason Co. – 6-0 59 5
5. Paducah Tilghman – 3-3 54 6
6. Belfry – 4-3 42 7
7. Bell Co. – 5-1 33 8
8. Lawrence Co. – 5-1 23 NR
9. Hart Co. – 6-1 20 10
10. Trigg Co. – 6-1 16 4
Others receiving votes: East Carter 15. Greenup Co. 8. Elizabethtown 7. Ashland Blazer 4. Casey Co. 2. Glasgow 2.
Class 4A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Boyle Co. (10) 6-0 100 1
2. Corbin – 6-0 89 2
3. Lex. Catholic – 5-1 79 3
4. Johnson Central – 4-2 68 4
5. Logan Co. – 6-1 50 5
6. Spencer Co. – 6-1 48 6
7. Warren East – 7-0 45 7
8. Lou. Central – 3-4 22 9
9. Franklin Co. – 3-4 20 8
10. Letcher County Central – 5-2 15 NR
Others receiving votes: Madisonville-North Hopkins 5. Perry Co. Central 5. Franklin-Simpson 4.
Class 5A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Frederick Douglass (10) 7-0 100 1
2. Cov. Catholic – 6-1 84 T3
3. Woodford Co. – 6-0 78 2
4. Bowling Green – 6-1 77 T3
5. Southwestern – 6-0 49 6
6. South Warren – 3-3 42 5
7. Scott Co. – 5-1 40 7
8. Highlands – 5-2 27 9
9. Pulaski Co. – 6-1 25 8
10. Greenwood – 6-1 12 10
Others receiving votes: Owensboro 10. Lou. Fairdale 5. Cooper 1.
Class 6A
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. Lou. St. Xavier (9) 5-1 99 1
2. Lou. DuPont Manual (1) 6-0 90 2
3. Lou. Ballard – 5-1 75 3
4. Lou. Trinity – 4-3 59 6
5. Henderson Co. – 5-1 57 7
6. Lou. Male – 3-3 55 4
7. Lex. Bryan Station – 3-3 22 NR
(tie) Bullitt East – 5-1 22 9
9. Madison Central – 5-1 20 5
10. George Rogers Clark – 5-1 14 8
Others receiving votes: Ryle 12. Daviess Co. 10. Simon Kenton 9. Central Hardin 6.
All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.