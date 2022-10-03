Kentucky AP Prep Football Polls LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Performance fit for royalty The Mason County Royals Marching Band performs Saturday at the Mason County Royals Classic band competition.

KYTC upgrades manual to promote equitable, safe transportation FRANKFORT – Gov. Andy Beshear, whose Better Kentucky Plan includes improved transportation for all users of the state’s highway system, has announced the publication of the “Complete Streets, Roads and Highways Manual.”

Committee reports: Kentuckians want medical cannabis legalized FRANKFORT — Kentuckians agree that it is past time for the commonwealth to take action on legalizing medical cannabis, Gov. Andy Beshear said as he released a summary of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

Flemingsburg PD honored by DOD FRANKFORT — The Flemingsburg Police Department has received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award, the highest recognition of employers for its support of its employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

Playing politics with Hurricane Ian Hurricane Ian hadn’t slammed into the Florida coast yet and already the idiots were playing politics.

A Visit To The Kingdom Of Sir Gaffes-A-Lot Our Commander-In-Chief has been known as a gaffe machine, even in the best of times, and long before he became the most powerful man on the planet. But this week has to have been the cherry on top of the snafu sundae.

Newspapers: Forget the“paper,” embrace the “news” There was a period in the late ‘60s when the Beach Boys, desperate for a hipper identity, reportedly considered shortening their name to “Beach.”

(You) Stand in the gap “I searched for a man among them who would build up the wall and stand in the gap before Me for the land, so that I would not destroy it; but I found no one.” Ezekiel 22:30