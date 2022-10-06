Throwback Thursday In memory of Tony “Sumo” Sapp, who passed away Friday. Tony was the bookkeeper for the Mason County Royals and Lady Royals Basketball Teams for more than 30 years. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

History of Minor League baseball in Maysville With the MLB baseball playoffs getting started this week, I thought I would look back at minor league pro baseball in Maysville.

39th district volleyball tourney matchups set The Mason County Fieldhouse will be host to the 39th District volleyball tournament this season and the matchups are now set.

An extension of tax grief I used to love the first weekend of autumn. Now I loathe it.

We have a right to defend our reputations Every one of us has the right to defend our reputations against attack.

Kentucky Public Retirees to hold meeting The Covered Bridge Chapter of Kentucky Public Retirees will meet on Thursday, October 13, at 11 a.m. at the D and S Entertainment Center in Flemingsburg.

Dogs of the Week MAYSVILLE—Tripp is a 6-month-old cutie who you’ll fall in love with. And not only does this sweetie have cuteness in spades, but he’s also a smart puppy that already knows how to sit and comes when called. He’s fully vaccinated, neutered and ready to go. You can meet him at the Mason County Animal Shelter.