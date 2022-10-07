The Mason County Lady Royals golf team took to the course in Bowling Green for the first time as a team since 2016 in the first round of the KHSAA state tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.

The Lady Royals shot a 393 on the day. Macey Littleton led the way with a 90, Morgan Parker a 94, Bentley Shepherd a 102, Sydney Ullery with a 107 and Maura Hartman with a 107.

The score has them in ninth place as a team, Madison Central leading the way with a 320.

Marshall County’s Trinity Beth is the 18-hole leader with an even-par 72 on the day. Following her is Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown (+1), Paintsville’s Izzy Christie (+4), South Warren’s Sydney McClanahan (+4) and Cooper’s Reagan Ramage (+4) to round out the top five.

Madison Central leads Marshall County by seven strokes after their 320, the Lady Marshalls in with a 327. Following those two is Cooper in third with a 341, Lexington Catholic (345) fourth and Sacred Heart (347) fifth.

They’ll finish up the 36-hole tournament on Saturday.