Finally nearly at full strength for the first time this season, the Mason County girls’ cross country showed what they’re capable of.

The Lady Royals won the Area 7 meet yesterday in Ashland, a meet against many of the teams they’ll see in the region meet in two weeks.

They had five of the top 21 runners in the 95-runner field.

Mason County was led by Paige Decker in a time of 18:54, finishing second. Elizabeth Lavinder finished sixth (20:01), Layla Henderson eighth (20:26), Morgan Carpenter 13th (20:49) and Ava Thompson 21st (21:45).

That had them with 48 points, beating second place Boyd County with 61 points.

Russell was in third with 68, Rowan County fourth (90) and Ashland Blazer fifth (108).

The Royals finished second to Boyd County which should have them confidence to get back to the state meet for the second straight season. They had five runners in the top 30 in the 87-runner field.

They were led by Dashawn Overly in ninth in a time of 16:55, following Overly was Peyton Ullery in 13th (17:20), Elijah Reed 22nd (18:02), Alex Brannon 25th (18:44) and Jackson Truesdell 28th (18:48).

Boyd County scored 30 points in the meet, the Royals with 66. East Carter was third with 93 points, Ashland Blazer fourth (102) and Nicholas County fifth (107).

Bracken County’s girls finished seventh and the boys finished ninth in the meet.

The Lady Bears were led by Kailey Sharp in 18th in a time of 21:33.

The Polar Bears were led by Lucas Hanks in 38th in a time of 19:33.

Fleming County’s girls finished 10th, led by Addisyn Highfield in 50th in a time of 23:42.