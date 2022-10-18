LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school football polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:

Class 1A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Pikeville (5) 6-2 68 1

2. Raceland (1) 7-1 62 2

3. Newport Central Catholic – 7-1 51 4

4. Lou. Ky. Country Day – 7-1 44 6

5. Hazard (1) 6-2 39 5

6. Bethlehem – 6-2 31 3

7. Lou. Holy Cross – 6-2 29 T7

8. Campbellsville – 5-3 21 NR

9. Bishop Brossart – 7-2 14 10

10. Williamsburg – 5-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Pineville 9. Paris 3. Paintsville 1.

Class 2A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Mayfield (3) 8-0 66 1

2. Beechwood (3) 7-1 65 2

3. Owensboro Catholic – 5-3 50 3

4. Metcalfe Co. – 8-0 41 4

5. Lex. Christian – 4-4 34 5

6. Breathitt Co. (1) 5-2 32 6

7. McLean Co. – 7-1 28 7

8. Lloyd Memorial – 5-3 19 8

9. Walton-Verona – 7-2 15 9

10. Shelby Valley – 6-2 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Hancock Co. 7. Middlesboro 4. Butler Co. 4. Danville 4. Prestonsburg 2. Green Co. 1.

Class 3A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. Christian Academy (6) 8-0 68 1

2. Bardstown – 9-0 62 2

3. Union Co. – 8-0 54 3

4. Mason Co. – 8-0 47 4

5. Lawrence Co. – 7-1 32 9

6. Bell Co. – 6-2 25 6

7. Greenup Co. – 6-2 19 NR

8. Belfry – 4-4 13 5

9. Paducah Tilghman – 3-5 12 7

10. Trigg Co. (1) 7-1 11 10

(tie) Casey Co. – 6-2 11 NR

(tie) Ashland Blazer – 5-4 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Elizabethtown 10. Henry Co. 6. Hart Co. 4.

Class 4A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lex. Catholic (3) 7-1 66 1

2. Corbin (4) 8-0 65 2

3. Boyle Co. – 7-1 58 3

4. Johnson Central – 6-2 44 4

5. Spencer Co. – 7-1 37 6

6. Warren East – 8-0 36 7

7. Logan Co. – 7-1 33 5

8. Lou. Central – 5-4 15 9

9. Franklin Co. – 4-4 10 8

10. Letcher County Central – 6-2 9 10

Others receiving votes: Franklin-Simpson 5. Madisonville-North Hopkins 4. Boyd Co. 3.

Class 5A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Frederick Douglass (6) 8-0 69 1

2. Woodford Co. (1) 8-0 62 2

3. Bowling Green – 7-1 58 4

4. Southwestern – 8-0 46 5

5. Highlands – 7-2 32 8

5. Scott Co. – 7-1 32 7

7. Pulaski Co. – 8-1 24 9

8. Cov. Catholic – 6-2 23 3

8. South Warren – 5-3 23 6

10. Owensboro – 6-2 8 NR

Others receiving votes: Lou. Fairdale 6. Greenwood 1. Cooper 1.

Class 6A

Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs

1. Lou. St. Xavier (6) 7-1 68 1

2. Lou. DuPont Manual – 7-1 57 3

3. Lou. Ballard – 7-1 55 2

4. Henderson Co. – 7-1 40 4

5. Lou. Male – 5-3 38 5

6. Lou. Trinity – 5-4 32 6

(tie) Madison Central (1) 7-1 32 7

8. Bullitt East – 7-1 22 8

9. Central Hardin – 7-1 12

(tie) Lex. Bryan Station – 5-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Ryle 11. Simon Kenton 6.

All Associated Press members in Kentucky are eligible to participate in the high school football poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; The Ledger Independent, Maysville; Kentucky Today, Louisville; KPG Football, Owensboro.