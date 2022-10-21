The Mason County Lady Royals cross country team won their 10th region title in the last 15 years by winning the Class AA, Region 6 meet at Boyd County High School on Friday.

The Lady Royals finished with 36 points and got three top 10 finishes, including region champ Paige Decker in a time of 19:02. It’s Decker’s second region title, also winning it in 2018 as an eighth grader.

Layla Henderson finished third (20:08), Elizabeth Lavinder seventh (20:46) to pace Mason County.

Morgan Carpenter finished 12th (21:50), Ava Thompson 13th (21:57) to round out the scoring for the team. Alexis Decker placed 22nd (22:47) and Hadley Maher ran a PR of (23:28) for 31st.

The win automatically qualifies them for the state meet next week at the course in Paris. The 2A meet is scheduled for Friday. The Lady Royals have earned podium finishes for four straight years with top four finishes.

The Lady Royals were 29 points clear of runner-up Boyd County with 65 points, edging out Russell by a point with 66 points. Ashland finished fourth with 93 points, Rowan County fifth with 111 points.

The Royals also had a strong showing, finishing second with 66 points, 32 points behind champ Boyd County. Dashawn Overly finished runner-up in the meet in a time of 17:24, Peyton Ullery also posting a top 10 finish in a time of 17:36.

Alex Brannon set a PR with a time of 18:37, finishing 16th, Elijah Reed placed 19th (19:19), Jackson Truesdell 22nd (19:38) to round out the scoring for the Royals.

Kennan Galloway finished 31st (20:32) and Casey Magee 34th (20:46) for Mason County.

Boyd County’s Mason Newsome won the race in a time of 16:41.

After Boyd’s 34 points and Mason County’s 66, East Carter finished third with 81 points, Ashland fourth with 96 and Russell fifth with 100 to round out the top five.

The runner-up finish earns a bid to next week’s Class AA state meet in Paris for the Royals, making a second straight appearance as a team.