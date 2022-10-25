The Mason County Fieldhouse will be quite the venue come late February, early March.

The Fieldhouse will host both the boys’ and girls’ 10th Region tournaments this season after the 38th District decided to make Mason County the host for the boys’ tournament. The girls site had already been determined.

The rotation for the four districts (37th-40th) to pick the site is the 38th’s turn, the athletic directors deciding to make the choice for Maysville.

“We’re honored that they chose the Mason County Fieldhouse and we’ll make sure to put on the best tournament atmosphere possible,” Royals Athletic Director and boys’ basketball coach Brian Kirk said.

Last year it was the 37th District’s choice, who decided to have the tournament at Holmes High School, the first time the tournament wasn’t in a 10th Region gym since 2009, when NKU’s BB&T Arena was the host, the only time it had been held in an out of region gym.

Since 1965, The Fieldhouse has been the host of the boys’ tournament 51 times, Clark County in 1969, Montgomery County in 2008, ‘12 and ‘16, NKU in 2009, George Rogers Clark in 2020 and Holmes in 2021 the only other times it was hosted elsewhere.

The Fieldhouse seats approximately 5,400 people and is one of the largest gyms in the state. With the emergence of the MCHS Arena at Montgomery County and George Rogers Clark’s new arena, it has opened up the possibility of different venues, as seen in prior years.

But with those gyms in the same region, picking Holmes last year caused a lot of uproar within the region and has many wondering what will happen next time the 37th District is in rotation to pick a host site. The 37th District cited travel as one of the main reasons to keep the tournament close.

District tournaments for basketball are expected to start the week of February 20, in which The Fieldhouse will also be the host of the 39th District Tournament.

Region tournaments then begin the following week, the week of February 27.