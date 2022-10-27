Adolph Rupp with Wayne Bell, who was a former WFTM announcer. Bell was the host of Coach Rupp’s television show in Lexington. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Adolph Rupp with Wayne Bell, who was a former WFTM announcer. Bell was the host of Coach Rupp’s television show in Lexington. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Adolph Rupp with Wayne Bell, who was a former WFTM announcer. Bell was the host of Coach Rupp’s television show in Lexington. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)