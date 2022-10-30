In a season where they were able to maintain running at a high level, the Augusta boys’ cross country team continued to do so in their final meet of the season on Saturday.

The Panthers finished sixth in the Class A meet at Bourbon County, well above where they came in seeded 13th for the meet and were hopeful to be around the top 10.

Augusta got a top 20 finish from Grayson Miller in 18th with a time of 17:06, who was fresh off winning the Class A, Region 5 title.

Following Miller was Bryant Curtis in 29th in 17:30. Conner Snapp finished 95th (19:06), John Hamm 134th (19:50), Nicholas Mains 136th (19:52), Noland Young 185th (20:39) and Braydon Appleman 277th (27:52).

Curtis, Hamm, Young and Appleman all set personal records in the meet.

The Panthers had 327 points. The top five was St. Henry in first (53 points), Villa Madonna (102), Highlands Latin (111), Bethlehem (145) and Bishop Brossart (236).

St. Henry’s Ryan Dixon won the race in a time of 16:03. Bishop Brossart’s Nathan Ruth was runner-up in a time of 16:18.

The Panthers were able to beat out Class A, Region 5 champ Lexington Christian Academy by nine points who finished seventh with 336 points.

Augusta has a bright future with six of their top seven runners projected to return next year. Hamm, Mains, Young and Appleman were all first year runners and three of the four will be back, Appleman the lone senior on the team.

The Panthers season was highlighted by finishing region runner-up after claiming back-to-back region championships. Next season they’ll look to claim another region title and finish at the podium at the state level, which would mean a top four finish, something they were able to accomplish last season for the first time in program history.

Augusta’s Braylie Curtis finished 34th in the girls’ 1A meet in a time of 21:31, her best time at the state meet in the four straight years she’s been there. Her previous best at the 1A meet was 22:18. It was Curtis’ season best time.

Bracken County’s girls were competing as a team in the meet for the first time since 2018 and finished 28th with 670 points.

The Lady Bears were led by Kailey sharp in 78th in a time of 23:06. Following Sharp was Tori Yelton in 150th (24:52), Jenna Colvin 176th (25:43), McKinnley Dietrich 181st (25:55), Rylee Haughey 214th (28:07), Aleah Fulmer 217th (29:03) and Sanae Takata 236th (34:37).

All seven runners are sophomores or younger, so Saturday gave them something to build on moving forward.

Beechwood won the girls’ team title with 65 points. Following the Lady Tigers were Lexington Christian in second (76 points), St. Henry third (151), Bishop Brossart fourth (187) and St. Mary fifth (214).

Kentucky Country Day’s Haley Schoenegge won the girls’ race in a time of 19:00. Beechwood’s Lily Parke was runner-up in a time of 19:29.