Mason County freshman Jake Feldhaus and coach Bryson Bennett were named the 12th Region Player and Coach of the Year on Monday by the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association.

Feldhaus won two tournaments, finished second in three and third in three others. In the 15 tournaments Feldhaus played in this year, he finished in the top five in nine of them.

He closed out the year with a top 20 finish at the state tournament, tied for 17th and made the All-State second team.

Bennett guided the Royals to a third straight region title in his first season with the team as they won eight of the 15 tournaments they played in throughout the season.

Feldhaus was joined by teammates Grant Owens and Trey Cracraft on the All-Region team.

Owens won three tournaments during the 2022 season, including the 12th Region tournament at Hidden Cove in Grayson. He placed in the top five in seven of the tournaments he played in throughout the year.

Cracraft won at Maysville Country Club during the season and placed in the top five in tournaments played throughout the season.

Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson was also named to the All-Region team, winning his first tournament this season and qualifying for the state tournament for a second straight season after advancing through the region and sub-state rounds.

On the girls’ All-12th Region teams, Mason County’s Macey Littleton and Fleming County’s Sadie Price and Sophia Sims made the team.

Littleton was medalist in several matches throughout the season and finished third in the region tournament. Littleton and the Lady Royals competed in the state tournament as a team for the first time since 2016, Littleton making multiple trips to Bowling Green throughout her career.

Sims finished seventh at the region tournament, Price eighth, respectively for the two to earn recognition.

Boyd County’s Morgan Kennedy won the girls’ 12th Region Player of the Year, Boyd County coach Missy Kennedy winning 12th Region Coach of the Year. In order to win the Coach of the Year award, they had to be a KGCA member.