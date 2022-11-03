It’s been about 18 months since Joe Wynn was named head coach of the Mason County football program.

What they’ve accomplished since has the Royals putting together one of the better seasons they’ve ever had in program history.

Start with the undefeated regular season this year, something that hadn’t been done since 2013 and back-to-back district titles for the first time since 2012-13.

“This didn’t really catch me by surprise,” Wynn said. “Last year with not having a full offseason and installing offense and defense in June compared to a full offseason has made a big difference. A lot of these guys are multi-sport athletes so seeing them compete for district and region titles elsewhere personifies their mental toughness. We knew if we controlled what we could control things would work out and that’s been our same mantra all year.”

Now they’ll look to build upon what they’ve already done as they’ll start their postseason run with Rockcastle County on Friday night in Maysville.

In order for an undefeated season to happen, breaks need to go your way, but they’re also situations you put yourself in and have to find a way out of them. The Royals were able to do so and instead of maybe one defining moment, they had three. First it was a late Carson Pugh touchdown reception and interception at Tates Creek in a 24-21 victory. They followed that up with a late defensive stand in a 13-12 victory over Boyd County and then with arch rival Fleming County, Brady Sanders forced a fumble and Caden Clark-Roberts picked it up for a scoop and score when the Panthers were driving for a game-winning touchdown.

“The Tates Creek game showed how each aspect of the game was important. We made a field goal and had an extra point blocked. The Boyd game we were without one of the best players in the state in Terrell (Henry), so it showed a lot to our guys that we were down a man and we were still able to show what we were capable of. The Fleming game we were down four defensive starters and in that game you throw records out the door no matter what, but we found a way. Those three games are the ones you look at and the guys never flinched,” Wynn said.

Things have been fun in Maysville this year for the Royals and while the winning helps, the culture and mindset has gone a long way.

“Coach Ravencraft and I are right next to each other in school classrooms and I told him the other day this is some of the most fun I’ve had in a really long time,” Wynn said. “We didn’t put any extra stress on winning or added any pressure. We’ve got a good team and good feel of enjoying each other each week. We didn’t let the stress of being undefeated or being district champs get to us all year. In practice we keep things light, turn the music up and laugh with each other and we know when to put our heads down and get to work. The kids hard work has really paid off.”

While it’s easy to point out the players making the headlines each week, Wynn points to guys like Ben Redmond along the offensive line as guys who have helped get them to this point. Redmond’s drive and determination was no more evident than it was last week. He had an allergic reaction to a pecan on Friday and didn’t get to the game until 5:30. Needed IV fluids, his throat was swelling up, but come first snap, Redmond was out there for right tackle duties.

“We were worried about him as a person and that just shows the toughness of him. Ben just shows up and doesn’t complain. His growth over the years has been amazing. If he makes a mistake, he fixes it and they don’t happen again,” Wynn said. “I could go on and on about our o-line guys. Stephen Lofton, Kyin Lewis, Wyatt Fuller and Blake Osgood have all displayed that toughness all year long.”

Having that kind of toughness paired with the leadership on the team with 17 seniors has the Royals continuing to think big picture. They’ve guaranteed themselves at least three home games as long as they keep advancing and if they were to win those three, they’d be the first team in the program since 2003 to make it to the state semifinals.

They’ve got the offense to put up points with anybody, averaging 38 points per game, good for fifth in Class 3A. Keshaun Thomas has spread things around at quarterback, he and Teegin Routt hitting 15 different targets this season, four of them with double-digit receptions including Terrell Henry, Isaac Marshall, KG Walton and Trey Walker.

While 15 different players have recorded a reception, same goes for the running game with 15 different ball carriers this season led by Brady Sanders, Caden Clark-Roberts, Walton and Thomas.

The wealth has been spread around and it’s created some fun possibilities for Wynn in his weekly gameplan.

“Biggest thing there is you can’t gameplan for one guy. Take away No. 5 (Henry), then you have No. 11 (Walton), No. 3 (Marshall), No. 49 (Landon Scilley), Trey Walker, Chad Clark-Roberts. Then you look in the backfield,” Wynn said. “It’s just hard to gameplan for us and makes my life a lot easier. A lot of these guys know football too and I like valuing their input on what to say and think. It’s easy for me to look at different things so it is fun.”

The defense has been anchored by a strong secondary and linebacking core. They lead Class 3A with 13 interceptions, Henry tied for tops in 3A with seven.

The special teams have had their shining moments too. Austin Moreland is 13-for-18 on extra points, Ryan Skaggs a perfect seven-for-seven, Moreland also making the field goal against Tates Creek. Skaggs has kickoff duties and on a couple of occasions has helped give the Royals an extra possession with his space kick and getting a fortunate bounce to go the Royals way for a recovery.

Landon Scilley didn’t join the team until a couple games into the season and has handled the punting duties as well as a threat out wide at receiver.

Wynn said the team has approached the week heading into the playoffs pretty much on par as they have all season.

“It’s been pretty relaxed. Not overly anxious or obnoxious. That’s the good thing about having 17 seniors, we know what we got to do and get the gameplan in and be clean. We don’t really feel like even during the big weeks it hasn’t been a stressed environment. It’s been fun and relaxed with a sense of urgency on what we need to do to,” Wynn said.

They’ll face a Rockcastle team that’s the No. 4 seed out of the Class 3A, 5th District.

Their RB is coaches son. Good football player, he’s the motor. “They just got their quarterback back recently so that should help them. They’ll give us multiple looks offensively and defensively. In a sense, we haven’t really seen what they do much during the season. It will be really interesting to see what they do defensively to try and stop us,” Wynn said.

Friday’s kick is set for 7:30 p.m.