The Vanderbilt and South Carolina football game was way down on the list of must-see SEC games, not like the Tennessee vs Georgia or the LSU vs Bama tussle.

After the Gamecocks beat the ‘Dores in Nashville on Saturday, it was Vanderbilt’s 26th straight defeat by an SEC team. The last time that Vanderbilt tasted victory versus an SEC team was on October 19, 2019 vs Missouri, but Vandy’s losing streak is not the longest.

This is where Sewanee University comes in as they were a charter member of the SEC. That’s right.

Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Tulane, Vanderbilt and… Sewanee, the lost school of the SEC. On September 30, 1933, the Sewanee Purple Tigers visited the University of Kentucky for the first football game in the newly created SEC.

The score: Kentucky 7, Sewanee 0.

It never got better. Well, it did once; in a 1938 contest, Sewanee lost to Florida by just four points, 10-6. Sewanee lost all 37 of its SEC games (played from 1933-40). The Tigers were shut out more than twice (26) for every game in which they scored (11). Check out the final point totals for Sewanee in SEC play, 1,163 points gave up and scored only 84.

I don’t see Vanderbilt winning an SEC game this year and they may catch Sewanee’s dubious losing streak.

Cal Hubbard was the answer to last week’s question as he is in the Pro Football and Baseball Hall of Fame. The first to answer were Tom Sims, Libby Sapp, Tom Posey along with Mallory Denham and Ronnie Berryman.

This week’s question pertains to the dominance of the Ohio State Buckeyes in their own state. When was the last time a team from Ohio beat Ohio State?

Contact: [email protected]

Last week’s picks (ouch): 14-6 (154-46 YTD, 77%)

This week’s picks:

Cincinnati over East Carolina: This game will be tight for three quarters and the Bearcats will win by seven.

USC over Colorado: It seems that the Lincoln Riley hire is working out nice in Los Angles.

Notre Dame over Navy: The Irish looked great last week as they beat Clemson, a small letdown this week, but they will still roll.

Kentucky over Vanderbilt: The Cats will add another loss to the Commodores SEC losing streak.

Ohio State over Indiana: If you think the Hoosiers can win this game, then you probably bet on the Washington Generals to beat the Harlem Globetrotters.

Tennessee over Missouri: Both teams are coming off a loss, but this game will be over by halftime.

LSU over Arkansas: This could be a trap game for the Tigers after last week’s big win, I pick them by two.

Western Kentucky over Rice: The Toppers rolled last week and I pick them again to win by 10.

Dayton over Morehead State: Pioneer League game on the Flyer’s home turf as the Eagles will have a long day.

Clemson over Louisville: I have to say the Cardinals are playing well, but that will not be enough to beat a wounded Tiger squad.

Michigan over Nebraska: The Maize and Blue will have no trouble in this one as they score over 50.

Penn State over Maryland: The Nittany Lions and the Turtles get together and I pick the Nittany Lions by 12.

Alabama over Mississippi: Lane Kiffin said last year “Get your popcorn ready”, a fired-up Tide team will be ready.

Florida over South Carolina: The Gators handled the Aggies last week, I pick them in a close one as they win by only three.

Georgia over Mississippi State: The Bulldogs are number one in the land for good reason, but they will start off slow in this one.

Oregon over Washington: The Ducks are rolling and they should have no trouble in this Pac-12 game.

Auburn over Texas A&M: Consider this, Auburn has an interim coach, and the Aggies has one of the highest paid coaches in the land, I pick the Tigers.

Texas over TCU: I pick the Longhorns to give the Horned Frogs their first loss of the year.

Duke over Virginia Tech: The Blue Devils are sneaky good and play well at home.

Lindsey Wilson over Georgetown: The Tigers Head Coach, Chris Oliver returns to play his former team, I pick his former team.