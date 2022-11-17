CLASS 1A

Newport Central Catholic at Kentucky Country Day – 7:30 PM

Paintsville at Pikeville – 7:30 PM

Holy Cross (Louisville) vs. Crittenden County (at Pleasure Ridge Park) – 7:30 PM

Hazard at Raceland – 7:30 PM

CLASS 2A

Shelby Valley at Beechwood – 7:30 PM

Breathitt County at Lloyd Memorial – 7:30 PM

Metcalfe County at Mayfield – 7:00 PM

Lexington Christian at Owensboro Catholic – 7:00 PM

CLASS 3A

Union County at Bardstown – 7:30 PM

Ashland Blazer at Bell County – 7:30 PM

Paducah Tilghman at Christian Academy-Louisville – 7:30 PM

Greenup County at Mason County – 7:30 PM

CLASS 4A

Lexington Catholic at Boyle County – 7:30 PM

Johnson Central at Corbin – 7:30 PM

Central at Logan County – 7:00 PM

Franklin County at Warren East – 7:00 PM

CLASS 5A

South Oldham – at Bowling Green – 7:00 PM

Woodford County – at Frederick Douglass – 7:30 PM

Fairdale – at Owensboro – 6:00 PM

Southwestern – at Scott County – 7:30 PM

CLASS 6A

Madison Central at Ballard – 7:30 PM

Trinity (Louisville) at Bryan Station – 7:00 PM

Central Hardin at Bullitt East – 7:30 PM

Henderson County at Male – 7:30 PM