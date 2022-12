HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Trevon Faulkner had 14 points in Northern Kentucky’s 60-56 win against Robert Morris on Saturday night.

Faulkner also added five rebounds for the Norse (5-4). Marques Warrick scored 13 points and was 7 of 9 from the free throw line. Xavier Rhodes recorded 12 points and was 5-of-8 shooting (2 for 3 from distance).

The Colonials (3-6) were led by Kahliel Spear, who recorded 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and two blocks. Robert Morris also got 13 points and two steals from Enoch Cheeks. In addition, Josh Corbin finished with 11 points.

ROBERT MORRIS (3-6)

Martina 0-0 0-0 0, Spear 5-13 3-7 13, Cheeks 5-9 2-5 13, Corbin 4-7 0-0 11, Last 2-2 0-0 5, Green 1-5 0-0 3, Mayers 3-5 2-2 8, Ford 0-0 1-2 1, Wainwright 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-43 8-16 56.

N. KENTUCKY (5-4)

Brandon 2-6 1-2 5, Wells 0-0 0-0 0, Rhodes 5-8 0-0 12, Vinson 4-10 2-5 11, Warrick 3-12 7-9 13, Faulkner 5-9 2-2 14, Pivorius 1-4 0-0 3, Zorgvol 1-2 0-0 2, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Mason 0-0 0-0 0, Evans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-52 12-18 60.

Halftime_Robert Morris 30-23. 3-Point Goals_Robert Morris 6-13 (Corbin 3-6, Cheeks 1-1, Last 1-1, Green 1-2, Wainwright 0-1, Spear 0-2), N. Kentucky 6-18 (Rhodes 2-3, Faulkner 2-5, Pivorius 1-3, Vinson 1-3, Evans 0-1, Warrick 0-3). Fouled Out_Last, Brandon. Rebounds_Robert Morris 21 (Spear, Mayers 6), N. Kentucky 32 (Brandon 10). Assists_Robert Morris 14 (Green 6), N. Kentucky 10 (Rhodes 3). Total Fouls_Robert Morris 17, N. Kentucky 17. A_2,351 (9,400).