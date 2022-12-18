The Royal’s perfection continues.

Mason County downed Scott in another dominating win, 76-56.

The game got started with a pair of free throws from Riley Mastin, due to a technical called on Scott in warmups.

Mastin then scored again. Those wouldn’t be his last, but the Royals would face a cold streak the rest of the first quarter.

“There’s obviously plays that we’ve got to clean up. We’ve got to fix some simple things, things that we feel like we need to fix are all fixable. There’s times where we are taking plays off, both at the offensive and defensive end. We’ve got to be able to stack those plays together at both ends of the floor. There were times tonight where we did that extremely well and times where we didn’t” Mason head coach, Brian Kirk said.

KG Walton went to the bench in foul trouble and Scott was having a lot of success on both ends of the floor with their aggressiveness.

Mason County was able to keep the lead, but it wasn’t easy. They led 21-16 after one.

“They’re a little bit smaller than us so we started out inside. I missed some easy ones in the first and second half, but a win is a win, and we will take it and learn from it.” Mastin said.

The second quarter got better, as the Royals outscored the Eagles 18-9, with help from Carter McClanahan, who hit two huge threes off the bench.

“We got some easy baskets in transition to start the second quarter. There were times where took away our initial action, so we went to some high-low action, with flashing Terrell Henry at the high post and Riley posting up. I really thought they had fits of defending him.” Kirk said.

Mason County had some room to work with, leading 39-25 at the half.

Right out of the gate, the Royals were a different team in the third quarter. KG Walton found his rhythm, putting together a string of baskets, finishing with 13 points.

Braylon Hamilton put together 12 points, and Philip Bierley added on 10 to reinforce the lead.

“We’ve got guys that can put up 15-20 points every night. We four guys in double figures tonight which is great. We just share the ball so well, but who ever has the ball and they’re able to score, we just let them go to work.” Mastin said.

Though Scott never led, even getting down by 22 at one point, they did go on a few runs to show a glimpse of hope. The lengthy, Xarek Sarakatannis, along with Dylan Giffen led the team in scoring with 14 points apiece. Jon Evans was right behind his teammates with 11 points of his own.

The Eagles had dug themselves too deep though and heading into the fourth quarter, Mason County had control on the game, up by 19.

The Royals never looked back, winning their sixth straight game.

Leading the team was Riley Mastin, scoring 26 points, along with grabbing 9 boards.

Coach Kirk spoke highly of his talented big man.

“It’s fun. It is enjoyable. Something we have not had since my time here. He rebounds outside of his area tremendously well. He’s very smart, unselfish, always makes the right pass and as a player he’s probably one of those kids you want to play the game with.”

Terrell Henry might not have had his usual stat line, scoring seven points, and pulling down six rebounds, but his defense and success in other areas of the game, made up for it.

“That’s what makes a great player. It might not have been his best night at the offensive end, but there are so many things that he does for our team that may not show in the stat line. That’s just what great players do. When they can’t score, they find other ways to contribute.” Coach Kirk said.

For Scott, they fall to 3-6 on the season. The Eagles were without two key players, Brayden Howell, and Nolan Hunter, so it’s hard to tell what the team will look like down the road.

For Mason County, they improve to 6-0, winning their last four games by an average of 30 points.

“Our practices are pretty intense. We are mostly a defensive rounded team, and it might not have looked like it tonight, but our practices are mainly defense and that helped us to win tonight.” Mastin said.

The Royals are hot and will look to add another win to the column, as they take on Greenwood in their opening game of the Mason County Invitational Tournament, coming up on the 20th.

ROYALS 76, EAGLES 56

SCOTT — 14-9-17-16 — 56

MASON COUNTY — 21-18-20-17 — 76

Scoring: Scott (56) — Sarakatannis 14, Giffen 14, Evans 11, Eten 6, Griffin 6, Bowen 3, Brooks 2

Mason County (76) — Mastin 26, Walton 13, Hamilton 12, Bierley 10, Henry 7, McClanahan 6, Routt 2

Field Goals: Scott 22/42, Mason 28/59

3-Pointers: Scott 3/7, Mason 8/21

Free Throws: Scott 9/12, Mason 12/15

Rebounds: Scott 21 (Bowen 6), Mason 33 (Mastin 9)

Assists: Scott 7, Mason 9

Turnovers: Scott 17, Mason 11

Records: Scott 3-6, Mason County 6-0