The district tournament kicks off this week for all 64 districts in Kentucky.

The 39th district basketball tournament will begin tonight at the Fieldhouse at 6 p.m., with the Lady Royals facing off against the Bracken County Lady Bears. Their game will be immediately followed by the Royals and the Polar bears, with their match up scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., and tickets will be available at the door.

Tournament season is what every coach, every player, and every fan is looking forward too all year long. With the top two teams in the district, Mason County and Bracken County, facing off against each other in the first round, the fieldhouse is going to be an electric environment later this evening to say the least. The St. Pat Lady Saints will go up against the Lady Panthers tomorrow evening, with the Saints and Panthers tipping off after the girls game comes to an end.

The winners of both first round games will go on to play each other Thursday Feb. 23, for the championship round at the Fieldhouse. The Champion and the runner up will then fo on to be seeded for the upcoming regional tournament, for a chance at advancing towards the state tournament in March.

Mason County’s top players, Terrell Henry, Phillip Bierley, Riley Mastin, and KG Walton, have been fighting hard all season long, to make sure their team does well come post season time. Royals head coach Brian Kirk, who has been named Region 10 Boys Coach of The Year, said that how well his team plays well together is what allows them to win games.

And they defnitely did that this season.

Mason County ended their regular season 25-5. Their pleasing win loss record, combined with their RPI and the Royals scoring this season, bumped George Rogers Clark out of the number one spot in the region.

Their opponent this evening has been hot on their tails all year long. The Polar Bears star players, Blake and Cayden Reed, Chase Archibald, and Austin Norton have made the Polar Bears a team to be reckoned with this season. The Polar Bears, despite coach Adam Reed being in and out of games for suspension, have kept their season on the upswing, with a 16-13 win loss record.

Both teams know that is it going to be an intense ball game from start to finish. Mason County relying on Henry and Mastin to score big and keep the game moving quickly, and Bracken County relying on Blake to keep the game even, and Cayden to keep the ball in the Polar Bears posession. Tonights game is going to be one of the most intense ball games of the year, both on and off the court.

Kicking off tomorrow, the Lady Saints face off against the Lady Panthers at 6 p.m. These teams have met twice already this season, with St. Pat taking it home both times. The Lady Saints won both games by double digit points, however the Lady Panthers aren’t a team you’d want to count out just yet.

The Lady Panthers have had an up and down season this year, with big wins over bigger schools, and tough losses against smaller schools. St. Pat is going to bring the heat tomorrow night, and Augusta knows it. Tomorrow night is going to be just as suspensful as tonight as the clock ticks down and we find out who will be heading to the 2023 39th district tournament championship game.

Alongside the action on the court, each team’s cheerleading teams will be having a competiton of their own, with teams being judged on the quality and creativity of their sideline cheers, halftime routines, and routines in between quarters.

Between the intensity of the games, the roar of the crowd, and each schools pep sections, the district tournament is going to be the same as it has always been.

Exciting, intense, and emotional.