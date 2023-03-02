Continuing on from Monday nights excellent showing of athleticism, the 10th region girls basketball tournament continued Tuesday night with an excellent match up pitting the Nicholas County Lady Jackets taking on the George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals.

The Lady Jackets came out of the gate strong, hanging tough with George Rogers Clark’s dominant girls team, who won the 40th district against Montgomery County by 23 points. The Lady Eagles are obviously a great team on both ends of the court, having only lost seven games in the regular season. Knowing they were going up against the top ranked team in the region, the Lady Jackets hit the court and played at the top of their game, in an effort to get an upset and pull out a win.

The Lady Jackets held the game close throughout the first quarter, putting up the first points of the game, and trading baskets with the Lady Cardinals consistently for the first eight minutes of the game. George Rogers Clark pulled out ahead of the Lady Jackets late in the first, to head into the second quarter 17-10.

“First quarter I felt we played a little tight, missed a lot of easy shots, ball wasn’t moving like we wanted it to. The defensive rotations were very slow, we were slow in our traps but we picked it up as the game went along, we did a good job rebounding, I wish some of those rebounds were makes on the first shot, but we out rebounded them. Defensively we caused them to turn the ball over, which led to some easy baskets. Offensively, we turned the ball over at too high a clip, we gotta do a better job at taking care of the basketball.” said Lady Cardinals head coach, Robbie Graham.

The Lady Cardinals stayed ahead of the Lady Jackets throughout the remainder of the game, despite Nicholas County’s best efforts to regain control of the contest. George Rogers Clark’s defense held strong against the Lady Jackets, and caused multiple turnovers, allowing the Lady Cardinals to continue their run and widen the gap between the two teams scores.

When the Lady Cardinals were in possession, they were storming the basket, and shooting with deadly accuracy. The Lady Cardinals ended the game with a 53.4 field goal percentage, making 31 of 58 their total attempted field goals. Their top shooter of the night, sophomore Ciara Byars, scored 19 points for the Lady Cardinals Tuesday night, scoring 8 of 16 of her total attempted field goals.

“That little stretch there the ball started moving, so we were able to get better shots, we were able to get the defense to shift and rotate, so we were able to get good looks and we were knocking them down. when the ball moves we are so much better offensively, when the ball sticks, we don’t make the defense have to shift or rotate, it’s harder to get shots.” said coach Graham,

George Rogers Clarks’ defense is something that they rely on consistently. Coach Graham said that their defense playing well, translates directly to their offensive strength, and that when they can control the defensive end of the court, the offensive end comes much easier.

“That’s what we hang our hat on, defensive rebounding. Something we’ve gotta continue to work on and do, and that’s what we do everyday, we want to put pressure on the other teams, make them turn the ball over and take tough shots, and we wanna rebound the basketball. Those are the key things to winning.” said coach Graham.

The Lady Jackets didn’t roll over and hand the game to George Rogers Clark, despite their strength on the defensive end, Nicholas County got around the Lady Cardinals and were able to put up points. The Lady Jackets ended the game down by 33 points, with George Rogers Clark winning 80 – 47. Although the Lady Cardinals were able to pull away pretty quickly and get well ahead of Nicholas County, the Lady Jackets played a tough game and fought back against George Rogers Clark, and did their best to pull off an upset.

George Rogers Clark will move on to play the Scott Lady Eagles in the semifinal round of the 10th region tournament, Friday night at the Mason County Fieldhouse.

“Coaches will be up watching the film tonight, whoever wins this game, we’ll be working on prepping for practice tomorrow, and then we’ll prep tomorrow and Thursday, and then we’ll be up and ready to go on Friday.” said coach Graham.

NICHOLAS CO. 10 10 15 12 47

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 17 19 22 22 80

Nicholas Co. (47) Cleaver 9, Simons 14, Harmon 5, Felts 4, Davis 10, Humphries 5. 3-Pt FG: 1 (Humphries) FT: 12-16. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: none.

George Rogers Clark (80) Stamper 13, Chestnut 4, Gay 6, C. Byars 19, Settles 2, Taylor 4, Miller 5, B. Byars 8, Tabor 6, Chestnut 13. 3-Pt FG: 5 (Chestnut 3, Stamper 2) FT: 13-24. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: none.