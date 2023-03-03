The 10th region boys basketball tournament continued to keep fans excited all throughout the second game of opening night Wednesday evening.

The Campbell County Camels took on 40th district runners up, the Paris Greyhounds Wednesday night following an exciting game between the Mason County Royals and the Nicholas County Blue Jackets. The excitement of the crowd didn’t falter when the second game of the night tipped off, with two extremely physical teams taking the court, fans eyes were glued to the floor when the whistle blew and the game began.

Coming out of the gate strong, the Camels quickly pulled ahead of the Greyhounds, getting up by 8 at the end of the first quarter, heading into the second leading 20-12.

“I felt like we shot well, but the biggest thing was getting points off our defense, and then we got a lot of second chance points so that really helped.” said Camels head coach Aric Russell.

With Campbell county taking the lead early, and maintaining that lead throughout the entire game, the Greyhounds fell behind quickly, and were not happy with how the game was going. After losing to 10th region giants George Rogers Clark in the 40th district championship, Paris was looking to come into the region fresh, and start off with a win, but just couldn’t compete with the Camels strength on both ends of the court.

The Greyhounds have a reputation of fighting hard and playing extremely physically, and that continued to be the case tonight. they fought hard to get control off the ball, but Campbell County’s offense played extremely well, and their defensive end did a great job of keeping Paris from scoring, and continued to apply pressure and cause turnovers.

“The defense was strong, I felt like we did a really good job of wearing them down and they got a little tired, but we’re gonna need that same kinda effort Monday night.” said Russell.

The Camels pulled well ahead of the Greyhounds after the half, holding Paris to just eight points in the second quarter. With the camels up 40, leading 72 – 32, the Greyhounds were met with a running clock midway through the third quarter. Campbell County continued to run up the score against Paris, ending the game up 33 points, to win 83-50.

Campbell County was led offensively by senior Jake Gross, who was able to score sixteen points for the Camels Wednesday night, scoring 6 of 14 total field goals, two of which being three point goals. Gross was backed up by fellow senior Aydan Hamilton, putting up 13 total points for Campbell County against the Greyhounds.

The Camels did a great job on both ends of the court. The offense was able to get well around the Greyhounds defense to run up the score, and their defensive end held Paris back and kept Campbell County in possession of the ball. Campbell County will face off against 39th district champs, the Mason County Royals Monday night in the semifinal round, and are going to have their work cut out for them. Mason County boasts an incredibly strong defensive end with a deadly accurate offense. The Camels know what they’re up against and are working to put together a good game plan to take them on come next week.

“They’re a really good team, we’re gonna have to get ourselves ready and play a good defense. They’re a good team that can score a lot of points so we’re gonna have to be ready.” said Russell.

PARIS 12 8 12 18 50

CAMPBELL CO. 20 22 30 11 83

Paris (50) Alcorn 8, Ashford 21, Ransom 11, Bishop 2, Garr 4, Patterson 3, Blackwell 1. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Ransom 2, Alcorn, Ashford) FT: 8-11. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none.

Campbell Co. (83) Hill 7, Gross 16, Sorgentrel 3, Jackson 9, Johnson 2, Crowley 2, Smith 11, Hamilton 13, Weinel 11, Combs 9. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Gross 2, Smith 2, Hill, Sorgentrel, Jackson, Weinel, Combs) FT: 8-12. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.