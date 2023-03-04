The second game of night two of the 10th region boys basketball tournament had fans on the edge of their seats.

A contest between the 38th district champs the Harrison County Thoroughbreds, and 37th district runners up, the Scott Eagles was a close game that could have gone either way at multiple stages of the game. With both teams fighting for dominance over the other,

Both teams held strong defensively with no team making any baskets for the first two minutes of the game. The first points of the night came to Harrison County at the free throw line. From there the teams traded leads back and forth from multiple baskets for a good chunk of the first quarter. The ‘Breds pulled ahead of the Eagles as the first ticked down however, ending the quarter up 7, leading 14-7.

“It’s a big win for us, we worked hard all season long, we played a tough schedule this year, it means a lot. Having seniors like JD Kendall and Will Furnish who have been through the program since like 8th grade, and played year after year, you want to go further and further each time and I’m proud of our guys, we had three good days of practice and it payed off well.” Said Thoroughbreds head coach Terence Brooks.

Harrison County’s Offense played a spectacular game Thursday night, ending the game with a 55.3 effective field goal percentage. Their ability to score, backed up by their defensive ends ability to hold off the opposition and cause turnovers is what has allowed the ‘Breds to come so far this season.

“I thought we shot the ball well, the first half we were a little passive. They came out and put a lot of pressure on us and we weren’t looking for our shots we were kinda running from their pressure, but the second half we settled down and executed the offense and got the ball where it needed to go side to side, and got some open looks and penetration through the gaps.” said Brooks.

The Thoroughbreds fought hard to get out ahead of Scott, a team who has a reputation of handling big guys well. The Eagles were able to take down the Simon Kenton Pioneers, with their 7’3” senior Gabe Dynes. With the ‘Breds expecting their big guy, the 6’11” senior Will Furnish to hold up the defensive end, the Eagles thought they knew how to handle Harrison County’s defense.

While they were able to get around Furnish and the ‘Breds defense often, Harrison County put the pressure on and was able to hold Scott to single digits in all of the first three quarters of the game. Pulling ahead 21-15 at the half, Harrison County was confident they could pull out a win, but weren’t in the clear just yet.

The Eagles fought hard to make a comeback early on in the third, but weren’t able to surpass the Thoroughbreds scoring. With Harrison County continuing to pull ahead of Scott, it was all the Eagles could do to stay competitive.

Having pulled out ahead of the Eagles, Harrison County ended the game up 13, winning 48-35 over Scott.

Harrison County will go on to play the George Rogers Clark Cardinals in the semifinal round of the 10th region boys basketball tournament Monday night at the Mason County Fieldhouse. The Cardinals are a dominant team, having dominated the 10th region, and beaten some of the giant teams throughout Kentucky, Harrison County will have their work cut out for them.

“We’re gonna continue to do the things we do in practice. I think the biggest thing is, we’ve gotta hound their pressure. When you play the Clark County team you know what’s coming, and they’re gonna get out and pressure, they’re gonna trap, they’re gonna want to play fast, they wanna get up and down the floor so we have to try and dictate tempo. And that’s tough with a team like that that can pressure you all over the floor, but in order for us to have a shot in the fourth quarter, we’ve got to make them play our tempo.” said Brooks.

The Cardinals are a team that knows how to put pressure on, and where to put it. The Thoroughbreds are a team that like to play hard and fast, and control the ball for a majority of the game. Monday nights contest between the two district champions is going to be a showdown to say the least, and fans are going to be on the edge of their seats from the moment the ball goes into play, until the time the buzzer sounds at the end of the night.

SCOTT HIGH 7 8 8 12 35

HARRISON CO. 14 7 10 17 48

Scott High (35) Giffen 7, Sarakatannis 5, Griffin 4, Evans 5, Howell 4, Hunter 10. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Giffen, Sarakatannis, Evans) FT: 12-15. Fouls 12. Fouled out: none.

Harrison Co. (48) Custard 18, Smiley 10, Wilson 4, Kendall 14, Furnish 2. 3-Pt. FG: 4 (Kendall 2, Custard, Smiley) FT: 6-10. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Furnish.