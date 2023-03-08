The 10th region boys basketball tournament continued with a bang on Monday night.

The second of two semifinal match ups was an intense contest between the Harrison County Thoroughbreds, and the George Rogers Clark Cardinals.

The Cardinals pulled away from Harrison County quickly in the first quarter, holding them to just 6 points in the first eight minutes of the game. Up 18 at the top of the second, the Cardinals had already built up a comfortable lead and were playing confidently and calmly. Harrison County fought a tough battle in the second quarter, but were still unable to close the gap between the scores.

George Rogers Clark was up by 23 at the end of the first half, leading 41-18.

“I thought we were phenomenal early, and then we got some fouls, it’s hard, we started off great, we we’re up twenty two to two, and our guys kinda let up a little bit and that’s okay, and there were some foul calls. I’ll say this there was a lot of flopping, and that’s something in high school basketball, it’s so hot it’s making the floor wet and everybody’s just kinda flopping and running around.” said Cardinals head coach Josh Cook.

As the game progressed, Harrison County found their stride defensively and were able to hold the Cardinals back more often than they were at the beginning. The Thoroughbreds were able to out score the Cardinals in both quarters of the second half, having been able to find the basket and work past the Cardinals defensive end. The ‘Breds shooting found it’s mark in the second half, but their defensive game stayed consistent once they were able to get a handle on George Rogers Clark’s game plan.

Relying on 6’11” senior Will Furnish to hold up the defense, Harrison County earned praise from George Rogers Clark head coach, Josh Cook on their skill defensively. After the Cardinals powerful first quarter, the ‘Breds held the Cardinals back, and began to pull the game back close.

“Harrison’s a big physical team, if you get by somebody you’re gonna run into a sixteen guy that can finish shots, Kendall’s a nice player and Custard does some good things but, we’re glad to move forwards and get home and get ready for tomorrow night.” said Cook.

George Rogers Clark has been playing excellently all year long, coming in as the second ranked team in the region, and 10th in the state. Monday nights game was no different than how they’ve been playing all year long. They know how to move the basketball, they know how to dictate the pace of a game and can control their Opposition on both ends of the court. Coach Cook was happy with how his team played against the Thoroughbreds, and is excited to play in the championship round.

“It’s an emotional game, and guys gotta play through that and play smart and our guys did that, I think we were up 30 at one point in the fourth, and they made some subs and hit some shots, but overall it was a good team win.” said coach Cook.

The Cardinals stayed on top of Harrison County throughout the entirety of the game, despite their best efforts to pull the game back in their favor. Harrison County’s offense exploded in the fourth quarter, scoring 22 points in the fourth alone. George Rogers Clark got up by 30 early on in the fourth, but after an impressive performance by the Thoroughbreds offensive end, they were able to bring the point deficit back down to 13.

Their attack came too late in the game for them to come out on top however, and the Cardinals still took home the win, winning 69-56.

George Rogers Clark will have faced off against the Mason County Royals in the 10th region championship game on Tuesday night. Mason County, the team that knocked the Cardinals out of the first ranking spot in the region, has had an excellent season, coming into the tournament having only lost 5 games this season. Their roster is stacked with great players that can control the basketball on both ends of the court, and know how to take down tough teams. The Cardinals know this, and are going to have been prepared when they hit the court Tuesday night.

The teams headed to the championship are the top two teams in the region. Both have outstanding players, both know how to win and both want to win. The Cardinals are the defending 1oth region champions, and Mason County is determined to take home the title this year. With both teams playing excellently, it is without a doubt going to be an exciting match.

HARRISON CO. 6 13 15 22 56

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 24 17 12 16 69

Harrison Co. (56) Custard 19, Smiley 7, Harris 4, Wilson 5, Kendall 16, Furnish 5. 3-Pt. FG: 9 (Kendall 5, Custard 3, Smiley) FT: 13-21. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Custard.

George Rogers Clark (69) Hampton 5, Craig 1, Morton 25, Parrish 16, Edwards 12, Maxwell 10. 3-Pt. FG: 3 (Morton 3) FT: 18-26. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Morton.