The 10th region boys basketball tournament concluded Tuesday night with an intense match up between two district champions, the Mason County Royals, and the George Rogers Clark Cardinals.

The started off with a drive from Mason County to put up the first points of the game. The Cardinals responded quickly however, and tied the game with a bucket of their own. This would be the trend for the game in the first few minutes, with both teams trading baskets back and forth.

The atmosphere during Tuesday nights game was electric. The Fieldhouse was packed with passionate fans for both Mason County and George Rogers Clark, and both sides of the gym were invested in the action. Both schools have an incredibly loyal fan base, who were enthralled in the game and were on the edge of their seats throughout the entire competition.

“Winchester showed up tonight. we were talking about we were gonna be outnumbered, but our fans were here tonight, and they could be heard and its a tremendous difference.” said Cardinals head coach Josh Cook.

Eventually, the Cardinals went on a run to drive their lead up by 6 points, but the Royals responded and pulled the game back into the one point range heading into the second quarter. The second quarter is really where the Cardinals pulled ahead, and put the Royals on their heels. pulling their lead back up to six points, out scoring the Royals 17-12 in the second, leading 27-21 heading into the half.

Mason County was able to come back on top for a short while in the second half, and regain control of the ball. they exploded early on in the third quarter, closing the gap between the scores, and pulling ahead by one point midway through the quarter.

“We took the lead there in the second half. made some adjustments there, at half time with defending the ball screen, I feel like that’s what they were killing us on in the first half. Our kids came out we had a few turnovers there that resulted in transition points going the other way, and they made a few shots to really build a six seven point lead and good teams capitalize on that and that’s what they done.” said Royals head coach Brian Kirk.

The game was decided on the defensive end.

Both teams have a roster full of excellent shooters, and they both have incredible offensive capabilities. For either team to come out on top, it was essential that their defensive game be immaculate. Mason County responded to George Rogers Clark’s pressure well, having been able to hold them to 7 in the third quarter, and keep them from pulling so far ahead that they would be unable to turn the tide of the game in their favor.

The Cardinals defense inevitably was the stronger of the two Tuesday night however, holding Mason County to a 35.7% field goal percentage at the end of the game. Cutting off shooters like Terrell Henry and Braylon Hamilton really puts the Royals into a tough spot, and that is exactly what the Cardinals did.

“You’ve gotta have some stuff you’re willing to change, and it cant be about you as a coach. You gotta say hey, this is what I wanna do and make adjustments and see how it works, I’m just thankful it was able to work.” said coach Cook.

Mason County has fought hard all season long to make it to right where they were Tuesday night. They had dethroned the cardinals as best in the region, went on two very long win streaks, and finished their season 29-6. They had one box left to check off of their to-do-list, and that was to bring home a 10th region title for the first time since 2016. They just weren’t able to pull it off.

“I don’t think there’s anything disappointing about it, when your kids battle and they give you everything that they possibly can, as a coach you can only be proud. Just because the outcome of the game, wasn’t necessarily what we wanted, there’s no disappointment from me as a coach. Tonight shots didn’t go in. Our goal was to come in and make ten threes, and some nights they go in some nights they don’t. That’s the game of basketball.” said coach Kirk.

Mason County will lose 5 beloved seniors this year, including star players Terrell Henry, Riley Mastin, and Phillip Bierley.

“I’m losing five special kids. Not because they’re all great basketball players, but because they’re five great young men, It hurts, but those kids have a lot of success, a bright future ahead of them. Some of them may go on to college, some may go straight to the work force. Those are my kids, and I’m gonna continue to support them.” said coach Kirk.

The Cardinals will move on to compete in the sweet sixteen state tournament next week at Rupp Arena in Lexington, against the North Laurel Jaguars on March 16.

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 10 17 7 20 54

MASON CO. 9 12 11 10 42

George Rogers Clark (54) Hampton 12, Morton 20, Parrish 8, Edwards 12, Maxwell 2. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Hampton 2) FT: 6-10/ Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none.

Mason Co. (42) Henry 13, Bierley 1, Walton 7, Hamilton 7, Mastin 11, McClanahan 3. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Henry, Walton, Hamilton, Mastin, McClanahan) FT: 7-10. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none.