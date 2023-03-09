The Mason County tennis team kicked off their season against the Bracken County Polar Bears on Wednesday.

The Royals Tennis team, coached by Clay Boone, have been preparing for the opening day since their season ended last year. With a match up against the Polar Bears being their first of the season, the Royals were excited to hit the courts to serve off their first of the year.

“I felt like we were really balanced, in the off season we really worked on our conditioning and our mental toughness, I thought our mental toughness was really good tonight. There’s definitely stuff we need to clean up, especially in our girls doubles, just there was no pace in the match and we can create pace and we can move the ball and do everything we need to do to get us where we’re gonna be at the end of the season. Our number Our girls number two doubles were phenomenal, they got down 4-2 then ended up winning 8-6.” said coach Boone.

Royals tennis ended up taking home the meet undefeated, going 5-0 in both boys and girls matches.

The boys number one singles match between Evan Smith and Chase Wilson was dominated by the Mason County sophomore, going going 8-2 versus Wilson. Smith was playing confidently and knew how to control the ball to where he wanted it. Having only lost two of the 10 games he played against The Bracken County senior.

Number two and three boys singles were also dominated by Mason County, with Sam Clarke going 8-0 over David Shook, and Brody Thoroughman going 8-1 over Kolby Murphy.

With the Boys dominant performance over the Polar Bears in the singles division, the Royals are off to a fantastic start to their season.

“Sam Clarke played well, Evan Smith played well, we didn’t have any holes in our lineup tonight. I’d like to see us be a little bit more consistent, especially from the baseline, we need to focus on our target areas a little bit better. We’re hitting too many short balls in the court right now but it’s early in the season and we’ll get everything cleaned up here. We got a bunch of great kids and I’m really impressed with all of them.” said Boone.

The girls singles division was also on fire Wednesday evening, with Tori Lavinder taking on Sarah Quitter. Lavinder dominated the match taking it 8-0. Lavinder was excellently in control of the match, staying on top of Quitter, and brought it home each time despite Quitters best efforts to gain a leg up.

Girls number two and three singles were taken home in a similar fashion for Mason County, with Lainie Forsythe pulling out ahead of Leah Bishop 8-1, and Ellen Clarke beating Baylee Wilson 8-1 as well. Forsythe stayed on top of the Bracken County sophomore, with very few double faults, and avoiding deuces as often as she could.

Having dominated the singles division in both boys and girls, coach Boone noted what sets his team apart from others in the district.

“I think it’s our work ethic. Everybody believes we’re one big family. Over the decades that I’ve been here we’ve had community support, and they all believe in each other and want to be successful. When they come in it’s kind of an all heart clear eyes kind of mentality, because you’ve gotta be focused on the next person next to you. Everybody’s got a job to do out there and everybody’s gonna get their job done. If you can’t get your job done, we’ve gotta find somebody who will do your job, and that’s the mentality you’re going to work through out there, you’re just a blue collar kid going out there and doing your job.” said Boone.

Not only did Mason County have complete control over the singles division, they also dominated in both boys and girls doubles.

The boys number one doubles match was a contest between Cooper Rolph and Alex wood taking on Bracken County’s Erick Summer and Tanner Yelton. The teams held close to one another as the match took off, but Mason County’s team came out ahead winning 8-4.

The number two boys doubles match pitted Mason County’s David Presnell and Landon Lake taking on Bracken County’s Garrett Fields and Jake Tresdell, winning 8-3. Presnell and Lake got off to a rocky start, giving up the first two games back to back, but quickly found their stride as a team and came back to take home the contest.

The girls doubles division was dominated by Mason County’s number one and two teams, with Bailey Boone and Braelyn Crowe taking on Bracken County’s Emma Carter and Sophia Bennett, winning 8-3, and Kyndell Sutton and Annabel Jackson taking on Chloe Jerell and Serenity Owens winning 8-6.

While Sutton and Jackson got off to an unassuming start, getting down 4-2 at the start of their match, they turned it around, fought hard to come out on top against the Bracken County team.

Having started off their season going 5-0 in both boys and girls matches, the Mason County Royals tennis team will have traveled to Woodford County on Thursday night, to compete in a meet that coach Boone believes will be a real challenge for his team. Stats wise, the Royals and Yellowjackets are really similar, and will have to hit the courts ready to play if they want the matches to go in their favor.

“We’ll get home late tonight, get some rest, and have a good warm up tomorrow, and be match ready. There’s no downtime when you’re in a high school season. You just focus next match next point next game next kid up, and that’s the mentality you gotta take all season long. You’ve gotta train your mind and body to have a repetitive pattern. You’re not playing against the kids out here you’re playing against the court.” said Boone.