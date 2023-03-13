The official summer camp of the Cincinnati Reds will be returning to Maysville this July.

The Reds baseball and softball camps have been a way for young kids to interact with the players, and learn more about the game they love for over a decade. Since 2012, the Cincinnati Reds have hosted a week long summer camp in multiple locations across “Reds Country” for kids aged 6-14 to come out and meet some of their favorite team members, practice alongside them, and make memories playing baseball.

Arriving at the camp, being provided with a custom Reds uniform and being referred to as a future Reds player makes for a special memory for any kid participating, and only makes the week more exciting as a whole. The kids will also be taken for a trip to Great American Ballpark, which will conclude with a Q&A session with the players.

This will be the second year the Reds Camp will roll into Maysville at Wald Park. The Maysville section of the camp will run from July 17-21, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maysville will be one of 16 locations the camp will be hosted at in 2023.

The week long camp will cost $425, with a $25 deduction for signing up two or more campers at a time. In the event of inclement weather, camp will be moved indoors to avoid cancellations. Campers will be on the hook to bring their own lunch and beverages, as well as equipment, and names should be written on any personal items brought to camp.

The staff insist that the Reds Camp is a high quality baseball camp for all skill levels, and that kids will benefit from attending. The also assure parents that their travel ball player will benefit from the coaching and analysis that the Reds Camp will provide. All coaches participating in the Reds summer camps will have been given an extensive background check, and “SafeSport” trained, as required by the MLB. The coaches are hand picked by the Cincinnati Reds, and carefully screened and monitored by the MLB to ensure that they are the best coaches possible to participate in the camp.

To ensure safety, and to facilitate good and lasting relationships between campers, they will be separated by age and ability at the beginning of the week. The campers will then be paired up with their primary coach, who will stick with them throughout the week. At the end of the camp, the campers will compete in a skills competition, where their scored will be recorded. At the end of the summer, the top ten scorers from each age group will be invited to compete against one another at the Champions Day finals at Great American Ball Park.

Alongside getting hands on instruction from their coaches, and getting to meet and talk to some of the top current Reds players, the kids will be provided with a complete reds uniform, consisting of a jersey, belt, pants, and hat, to wear to camp and subsequent games they may be attending. Campers that have attended more than once will also be provided with a “Veterans Patch” to show that they have attended in previous years. The camp will also give each camper 4 tickets to one of multiple select Reds home games, called “Camper Reunion Games” where they will get the opportunity to reconnect with some of their friends from camp over the summer.

Kids from the Maysville area have gotten to participate in the Reds summer camps in years past, and they’ve loved it. The treatment they receive from their coaches is second to none. Getting able to tour Great American Ballpark is a fantastic opportunity for any young kid interested in America’s pastime.

The Reds camp provides kids with the skills and tools they need to become better players. In the short week the kids get to spend with their coaches, they will be taught how to improve upon the skills they have already developed playing both baseball and softball. The camps accept kids of all skill levels, meaning, an experienced player who’s spent years practicing, and a brand new player, will receive instruction relative to their ability.

The camps goal is to make better players out of everyone involved, from the fourteen year old travel ball superstar, to the six year old who just loves the game of baseball.