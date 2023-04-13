Fleming County High School has introduced a new sport for students to take part in.

Kind of.

Volleyball has been a part of Fleming County High School for decades, with the girls team being named the 61st district 2022 runners up, and having fought hard in the 16th region tournament every year they’ve been a competitor.

This year, following a pique in interest, Fleming County High School, along with P.E. Teacher and head Volleyball coach Tanna Higgenbotham have teamed up to bring the game of volleyball to the boys of Fleming County.

“This fall, during our girls season we had a lot of students in general that started coming to our games and really supporting our girls and some of the boys were really interested. We played in our P.E. class and we were talking about how cool it would be if we had a boys team.” said head coach, Tanna Higgenbotham.

The boys continued to show their intrest in the sport, and were even invited to a Lady Panthers practice to play against the girls team in a schrimidge. After months of continued support in interest, earlier this spring coach Higgenbotham approached the school with the idea, and was met with resounding support.

“Nobody really knew what it would be like, if we would have buy in from the kids and kinda just getting our feet wet and seeing how it went. They really supported getting it started but because it’s not a KHSAA sport, it’s considered a club team.” said coach Higgenbotham.

The Boys volleyball team had their inagural match against the Tates Creek Commodores on March 29. Despite being brand new to the sport, the Panthers took home the win against Tates Creek. This was an important victory for the team, having shown that even though they are in uncharted waters, the Panthers are achieving success, and have potential to be a great team.

“It was awesome. I think it really kinda showed that we’re not just out here playing intramural volleyball, they really want to compete and have success and I think it was a confidence boost for those kids also. And then just to show our community that we’ve started this new sport and we did have success and it’s not a joke, we really want to go and compete every time we play.” said coach Higgenbotham.

Coach Higgenbotham spends a lot of time in practice teaching the players fundamentals, and getting them used to how the sport is played competitively. The Panthers have been practicing twice a week since they started the team, and their coach believes they’ve improved tremendously. Having been present at numerous girls games, the boys have seen how the game is played, and have just needed to get used to putting what they’ve witnaced into action.

Coach said that the boys are having to adjust to the way volleyball is played, and that it is very different from some of the other sports they participate in.

“I just think it’s a great option for the boys to play if they don’t play baseball or run track, theres not a ton of other spring sports, and volleyball is really something totally different for boys that doesn’t really compare to anything else that they play. So, I think it’s a cool option for them to try out something new.” said coach Higgenbotham.

The Panthers will head west to play their only other game scheduled, against Frederick Douglass on April 20. Both teams will be heading into the match under similar circumstances, with neither having been a team officially for long. Fleming County hopes to continue to improve and learn, and hopefully come out on top once again.

“Frederick Douglass is just like us. They’re a brand new program they just held open gym I think two weeks ago. They’re in the same boat as us where they’re kids are just learning and trying to pick up on it as fast as they can to get ready to play.” said coach Higgenbotham.

Coach Higgenbotham said that she has heard from other volleyball coaches in the area, that they are also kicking around the idea of a boys volleyball team. She feels that the success that Fleming County has achieved thus far has sparked an interest in the sport, and hopes that other schools will soon follow suit. If enough teams pop up and begin to form, the Panthers may not be “just a club team” for long.