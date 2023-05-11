The Bracken County Lady Bears came out on top of the Fleming County Lady Panthers at senior night.

The Lady Panthers got out on the Lady Bears early this game, scoring their first run in the top of the first. Ava Watson hit a single into left field, and made it to second on a passed ball. A ground out from Sadie Price would then advance her to third, followed by another ground out from Ariana Adams, to bring her in to score.

The Lady Bears starting pitcher, Ella Johnson has been a key element in Bracken County’s defense all year, becoming one of the top pitchers in the region. Johnson would strike out Mallory Price for the third out of the inning, sending the Lady Bears on the offensive.

“I think we were a little hung up with senior night, the girls were a little emotional, you always have that with senior night. The girls come out a little emotional, and they usually don’t come out firing on all cylinders. Tonight, it just took about five and a half innings and we finally woke up.” said Lady Bears head coach, Tony Green.

Fleming County was able to hold the Lady Bears back for much of the game, holding them to zero throughout the first five innings. The Lady Panthers defense was as strong as they’ve ever been early on, working quickly in the field to get double plays, and Abigail Ross firing in strikes from the circle. The only runner for Bracken County to make it on base in the bottom of the first was Kyndall Johnson, who hit a fly ball into right field to reach first. Unfortunately for the Lady Bears, Kamryn Gordley would fly into a double play, with Maggie McGlone making the catch, and Johnson getting called out at second after failing to tag up. Ross would then strike out rival pitcher Ella Johnson for the third out of the inning, and the Lady Panthers would head back to the batters box.

Many of the early innings this game looked like the bottom of the first for Bracken County, with Ross nailing the strike zone, and the Fleming County fielders knowing exactly where to pass the ball to get runners out along the baseline.

While they were falling behind, the Lady Bears defense wasn’t anything to laugh at however. In the top of the second, Ella Johnson proved why she is one of the best pitchers in the region, delivering three consecutive strike outs in just fifteen pitches. The Lady Panthers were battling at the plate, but Johnson made it work in her favor and got three outs before the Lady Panthers could even think about reaching first base.

“Overall I felt like we did a good job. We played five and a half innings of errorless ball. We came in against a great pitcher, one of the best pitchers in their region, and we came in and executed our offense flawlessly. Our bunts were great, our base running was great and our bats were great. I can’t complain with that.” said Lady Panthers head coach, Josh Stamm.

With both teams defenses playing strongly, and demonstrating their softball IQ’s, neither team would go on to score another run this game until the top of the fourth inning. The Lady Panthers had led 1-0 over the Lady Bears up until this point, and were able to advance their lead to 3-0 by the end of the top half of the inning. A vicious double from Adams would start the Lady Panthers off this inning, and a walk from Johnson would sen Mallory Price to first base. Abree Argo would then hit a sacrifice bunt to advance both runners into scoring position. Both Adams and Price would then be batted in to score after a single from Ross. McGlone would then ground out to Kiersten Bess, ending the top half of the inning, Bracken County down 3-0.

The Lady Panthers defense would continue to hold strong in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings, holding Bracken County to zero consistently. All while pulling up their own score, scoring two more runs in the top of the fifth to lead 5-0 heading into the sixth inning.

“Ella was a little uncharacteristic, she’s not gonna give up five runs. That’s not Ella, and I can’t say that we really helped her. I felt that we were just kinda going through the motions behind her.” said coach Green, “Our girls finally got a couple breaks in the sixth inning and, you give these girls breaks they’re gonna hurt you, they’re gonna make it sting.” joked green.

Heading into the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Bears were down 5-0 and the game was looking bleak. It took Bracken County all of the first five innings to get going, but when they finally got their bats moving, it was hard for Fleming County to get them to stop.

Bracken County scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth, to sail past the Lady Panthers. With five total base hits this inning, four of which being doubles, and aggressive base running, the Lady Bears had come alive, and refused to be counted out. The last three runs scored by Bracken County this inning came off of a massive home run from Kyndall Johnson, bringing in both Jenna Colvin and Maddie Johnson along side her.

“In the sixth inning, we started squaring everything up. Everything was hitting the barrel, we finally started hitting it. They made a few mistakes, a few miscues, and when they did our girls capitalized. Kyndall, I think she hit that one to the gas station. That was a no doubter as soon as it left her bat.” said coach Green.

The Lady Bears successfully held off the Fleming County offense in the top of the seventh, and won out against the Lady Panthers 9-5. Coach Stamm was not pleased with his teams errors in the field.

“We came out this season pretty cold as far as our bats, and we’ve worked on that and worked on it. Defensively we should be a pretty solid team. When we come out like we did tonight in the first five innings, that’s the team I know. You take those costly errors away and you get out of that heading into the seventh a 5-1 ball game.” said coach Stamm.

Both teams are rapidly wrapping up their regular season play, with Fleming County taking on the Eliott County Lady Lions this evening on the road, and the Bourbon County Lady Colonels tomorrow night in their own senior night. Bracken County will take on the Lady Colonels this evening on the road, and will travel to Taylor Mill to take on the Scott High Lady Eagles tomorrow in their last regular season game of the year.

LADY BEARS 9, LADY PANTHERS 5

2B (BC) E. Johnson, Bess, M. Johnson, Ahrens (FC) Adams

HR (BC) K. Johnson (FC) Flora

R (BC) K. Johnson 2, Ahrens, Bess, M. Johnson 2, E. Johnson, Colvin, Hargett (FC) Watson, Adams, M. Price, Flora, Allison

RBI (BC) K. Johsnon 3, Bess, Ahrens 2, Tarter, Gordley (FC) S. Price, Adams, Ross 2, Flora

RECORDS- Lady Bears: 19-12, Lady Panthers: 9-14