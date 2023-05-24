The Mason County Royals headed to Harrison County to take on the Bishop Brossart Mustangs in the first round of the tenth region baseball tournament on Monday.

The Royals hadn’t won a single game in the 10th region tournament in nine years. Their last victory being against the Nicholas County Blue Jackets in the quarterfinals in 2014. Their luck finally turned around this game, having held the Mustangs to zero.

Mason County’s star pitcher, Landon Scilley, was on fire on the mound this game, throwing 88 pitches across all seven innings, with ten strikeouts. Scilley has been an important asset to the Royals all season long, and led his team to victory over the Mustangs. Backing Scilley up behind the mound, were the rest of the Royals strongest gloves, Connor Butler, Eli Porter and Cole Horch in the outfield, all having made necessary plays to keep the Royals ahead.

“The catch out in left, by Connor, you know that was a bullet, his speed allowed him to go get that. He’s made those plays all season. The double-play up the middle, with Westin Messer and Trey Cracraft that was a huge play to get us outta that inning there, and it kept the momentum our way. Cole Horch out here in right field, sliding grab right here in this last inning, another huge play. My pitching has been really good, I feel confident in any arm that goes out there, and that’s because of the gloves behind them.” said Royals head coach, Jason Butler.

In the top of the third, Butler made a diving catch in left field for the first out of the inning, Messer and Cracraft getting Ben Doyle out advancing to second, and Evan Moore out advancing to home in the top of the fourth to end the inning, and Horch made a diving catch in the bottom of the seventh to get an out in foul territory for the second out of the inning.

The only run this game came off of a home run from Cray Fite in the bottom of the fourth. The slugger was down 1-2 in the count, and nailed the fourth pitch thrown over the fence in left field to score the Royals first and only run of the game.

“It was good to come out in that first inning and see us put the bat on the ball. Had a couple miscommunications there in that first inning, but its okay because I trust my guys. Landon Scilley on the base pass is one of the biggest threats in the region. You gotta try to make some things happen early, put them on their heels and let that other team know that Mason County’s here to play baseball.” said coach Butler.

Mason County shut out the Mustangs, and won 1-0 in the top of the seventh. The Royals will take on the Harrison County Thoroughbreds this evening in the semifinal round of the tournament. The ‘Breds advanced to the semifinals after having beaten the Bourbon County Colonels 6-2 in the second game of the night.

The Royals plan to spend Tuesday practicing and preparing for their game against the ‘Breds, in hopes to advance to the championship round.

“We’ll go back and we’ll have a great practice, we had great preparation leafing up to this game. They;re dialed in, they know there’s a prize ahead of them. It doesn’t matter who we play we’ll show up and we’ll be ready to play. I think a clean practice tomorrow, we won’t change anything as far as our routine, and we’ll be ready for Wednesday.” said coach Butler.

ROYALS 1, MUSTANGS 0

2B (MC) Pugh

HR (MC) Fite

R (MC) Fite

RBI (MC) Fite

RECORDS- Royals 23-7, Mustangs 17-18