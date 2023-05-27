The Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Department is inviting everyone state-wide to take part in the annual free fishing weekend next week.

Free fishing weekend takes place every year the first weekend in June, and is a chance for those on the fence about buying a license, to try the sport out and learn the ropes of angling. Kentucky has hundreds of public fishing locations, loaded with diverse and ample populations to try your hand at reeling in.

Rules on size and fish count still apply. Some waterbodies have daily catch and size limits that apply statewide, while others may have their own specific requirements. These regulations can be found posted on site, or in the online fishing and boasting guide provided by the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife department. Printed versions of these statewide regulations are also available at most locations that sell fishing licenses.

Several communities and local pay lakes take the opportunity during free fishing weekend, to host free events, such as “fishing derbies” aimed towards getting children into fishing, or other tournament style competitions on Saturday June 3rd. KF&W has a list of all of the events on their website, fw.ky.org.

Free fishing weekend is open to everyone, a Kentucky resident or not. While anglers will be allowed to fish without a licence, everyone is still required to obtain the proper permission to fish on private property.

Fishing has been a long time hobby of many Kentucky residents, with many people in our area living mere minutes from the Ohio River. Living near water makes it easy to learn how to fish and fall in love with the activity. Others may have had a family member obsessed with fishing, and as such followed suit. For those who hadn’t spent their youth losing worms in the tall grass, the KF&W department also has a section on their website full of instructional videos on the basics of fishing.

The website is loaded with information and helpful tips for fishermen. It also includes a map of all the “Fishing In Neighborhoods” lakes in the state. FINs provides dozens of easily accessible, stocked lakes near heavily populated areas throughout the state.

For those who prefer to fish from a boat rather than on a bank, Lee McClellan has a series entitled “Blue Water Trails”. McClellan, the fishing editor for Kentucky Afield magazine, travels all across the Bluegrass looking for new places to fish from the water. McClellan’s Blue Water Trails is a series of videos hosted on the KF&W website, as well as their YouTube channel, “Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Blue Water Trails follows McClellan around the state, where he reviews rivers and streams from his kayak, and gives “expert fishing advice”.

All boaters, whether from a bass boat, jon boat or canoe are reminded to wear their life jackets. Being knowledgeable and informed about boating safety and the necessary equipment that comes along with it, is an important part of fishing. The Fish and Wildlife department also has instructional videos and information about boating safety on their website.

Kentucky’s free fishing days are June 3-4, and everyone is invited to come try their hand at reeling in a fish that really was “that” big. Whether your standing bankside, paddling down a stream or trolling through the deepest points on your favorite lake, the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife department invites you to come enjoy the water, spend time with your family and try your luck and bringing home a trophy.