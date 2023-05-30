Yes, I realize the headline is a cliché.

However, clichés only become clichés because they’re true.

It is also true that FC Cincinnati, the Queen City’s Major League Soccer team, is a winner.

The transformation has not come overnight.

The team has always drawn well, even before it became a member of MLS. That was just a few years ago, when the club played its home matches at Nippert Stadium on the University of Cincinnati campus.

The interest has reached an entirely new level since joining MLS and playing at spiffy new TQL Stadium.

Nearly every match is a sellout, and with FCC currently the talk of professional soccer with its undefeated home record, fandom has reached new heights.

There are several reasons for the team’s newfound success that has them at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference.

The most obvious reason is the talent level has greatly improved, and credit has to go to the front

office, which brought in a new general manager and coach after several disastrous seasons on the pitch.

FC Cincinnati debuted in MLS in 2019, and for the team’s first three seasons, they were the worst team in the league.

During the 2021 season, they won just one match in their final 20 games including dropping their last 12 in a row, but it wasn’t for lack of spending money. Ownership was simply signing the wrong players and hiring the wrong personnel to turn the team around.

That began to change when Chris Albright was brought to Cincinnati after the 2021 debacle. Albright was hired as general manager after a stint as the Philadelphia Union technical director.

Several months later, former Union assistant coach Pat Noonan was brought on board to be the club’s fifth head coach in as many years.

Noonan has proven to be the steadying influence that is needed by a young club that had to shed its losing reputation.

He has done precisely that, and along with Albright, the team is enjoying what some observers are terming a miraculous turnaround.

With the addition of players like midfielder Luciano Acosta, forward Brandon Vazquez and goalkeeper Roman Celentano, FC Cincinnati sits atop the MLS East with a 10-1-3 record, which is good for 33 points (three points for a win and one for a draw) thus far in 2023.

Their closest challengers are Nashville and New England, with 25 points apiece.

It has been a promising beginning to a long season, and the enthusiastic fan base not only fills TQL, but you can always see a group of FCC orange and blue-clad supporters in the stands at away games as well.

The team travels to play at Yankee Stadium against New York City tonight, before returning home to take on Chicago Saturday night.

I am far from a soccer savant, but I have a tremendous amount of admiration for what these players do during a match.

The sport cannot be fully appreciated by watching it on television, and admittedly, I don’t know all of the intricacies, strategies, or rules of soccer.

When you see MLS teams play in-person, you cannot help but be impressed with the athleticism, speed, quickness and agility that is on display.

With FC Cincinnati currently putting a winning and exciting product on the field, it’s no wonder the fans in Cincy are packing TQL Stadium.

*****

ROAD TO OMAHA—The Kentucky Wildcats, known by some as the Bat Cats, have been rewarded for putting together one of their best seasons in years.

UK will be hosting the four-team, double-elimination Lexington Regional, with the action beginning on Friday, June 2.

Kentucky (36-18) will be joined at Kentucky Proud Park by Ball State (36-21), Indiana (41-18) and 39-18 West Virginia.

Kentucky, which is seeded 12th in the 64-team field, will play Ball State at noon on Friday, with the game being televised by the SEC Network.

Xavier also received a bid, and the 37-23 Musketeers will head to the Nashville Regional, where the Big East champions will play 37-20 Oregon at 1 p.m. Friday.

The other game will match host Vanderbilt (41-18) taking on 38-19 Eastern Illinois.

Following the regional tournaments, games will continue on to the super regionals before the Men’s

College World Series, which begins Friday, June 16, at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha.

The winner of the Lexington Regional will play the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional in a super regional, with LSU the overwhelming favorite to come out of their region.

The Southeastern Conference placed 10 teams in the tournament, the most of any conference in the country.

*****

BRING UP ELLY—Not exactly sure what the holdup is, but it is past time that the Cincinnati Reds promote super prospect Elly De La Cruz to the big league roster, and insert him into the lineup.

EDLC, which is what the cool kids call him, is the most electrifying talent the Cincinnati farm system has produced since Eric Davis. The 6-foot-5 De La Cruz wears number 44, the same number Davis wore during his Reds career.

After a slow start at Triple-A Louisville, the 21-year-old Dominican has raised his batting average to .304, to go with 10 home runs, 31 runs batted in, and nine stolen bases.

It isn’t just the numbers either.

De La Cruz hits the ball extremely hard, he is aggressive on the basepaths, and he can throw the ball to first base from his shortstop position at nearly 100 miles per hour.

In other words, EDLC can do it all.

There is concern that he strikes out a bit too much, but he’s improved his plate discipline this season as well, having drawn 20 walks in 31 games.

Perhaps the Reds are still trying to figure out where De La Cruz is going to fit best on a team that is showing some life in recent weeks.

We have already seen what Matt McLain can do at shortstop since he was called up from Louisville. The UCLA product is hitting .380, and headed into the series at Boston last night with a seven-game hitting streak.

McLain has been nothing short of sensational at the plate, in the field, and on the basepaths, and De La Cruz deserves his shot as soon as possible.

The Reds may shift EDLC to the outfield, and there’s also been talk of moving Jonathan India to left field, with McLain going to second base, when De La Cruz is recalled.

It may also mean a trade is in the works, and the Redlegs still need pitching help, a power bat or two, and outfield depth.

The latest scuttlebutt is that India could be the odd man out, with rumors swirling that the Reds will deal him for pitching and/or outfield help.

Another rumor has the club bringing up De La Cruz when the Reds return home to play Milwaukee in a four-game series beginning Friday.

It will be interesting to see what the club decides to do; after all, at the present time, the less than impressive National League Central looks imminently winnable.

Y’all may think I’m crazy to even think the Reds can contend, but the only team that is clearly superior to them in the NL Central is Milwaukee.

If the Reds keep winning on a consistent basis, a Wild Card is also a possibility.

After sweeping the Cubs in Chicago for the first time in nearly 10 years, perhaps this Reds team can make some noise.

The team found Wrigley Field and awful Cubs pitching to their liking, banging out 45 hits and scoring 25 runs in the three-game series.

Reds fans have been teased numerous times in the past, but this team looks different, and their hustling, aggressive style of play is a refreshing change from recent teams.

It’s a long season, with a lot of twists and turns in momentum, but the Reds look to be much more competitive than last year.

If the pitching can show more consistency, there is at least some hope for the team’s long-suffering fans.

*****

IT COULD ALWAYS BE WORSE—The Oakland Athletics are well on their way to abject failure, the likes of which have never been seen at the big-league level.

The A’s have already set the record for the most losses by a team entering the month of June, and things aren’t likely to get any better any time soon.

If they keep losing at this rate, Oakland will finish with a record of 29-133.

Yikes!

The modern day record for futility is held by the New York Mets, who went 42-120 in their first season as an expansion team in 1962.

Oakland has a shot at breaking the dubious record held by the 1899 Cleveland Spiders, the team with the most losses in a season in major league history. The Spiders were 20-134, which projects to 21-141 in the current 162-game schedule.

It’s no wonder the A’s are attracting a big-league worst 8,889 fans per game, and the team is planning to pack up and head to Las Vegas as soon as possible.

But it’s going to take a lot more than merely moving the team for the wins to start coming again for the once proud franchise.

*****

“An honest man in politics shines more than he would elsewhere.”—Mark Twain

*****

Closing with several quotes from one of the greatest players in soccer history, Lionel Messi:

“The day you think there is no improvements to be made is a sad one for any soccer player.”

“The best decisions aren’t made with your mind, but with your instinct.”

“I start early and I stay late, day after day, and year after year. It took me 17 years and 114 days to become an overnight success.”