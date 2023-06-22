The Robertson County Lady Devils headed to Flemingsburg to take part in Fleming County’s summer basketball camp, taking on the Fleming County Lady Panthers.

Robertson County’s summer ball team consisted of an incredibly short bench, with only five players able to make it to the court. The Lady Devil’s are constantly working with a small roster, due to the school’s size, and as such have to be incredibly versatile players, both on the offensive and defensive end. The young players that were able to compete in summer ball with the Lady Devils, despite their inexperience, gave it their all in the forty minute game against Fleming County.

The Lady Panthers definitely had the advantage this game, with a long bench to cycle out players, as well as a size advantage over each of the Lady Devils.

“Like I said we’re young. We worked a little bit on switching on defense, but they’re not that big. We don’t have a lot of size. We’ve got lilly in the middle there but it’s kinda hard. These girls are a little physically more built than we are too so we kinda struggle with that.” said Lady Devils head coach, John Pilosky.

Fleming County flew past Robertson County on the scoreboard, heading into the second half leading by 34 points, with the Lady Devils trailing behind 45-11.

Robertson County’s defense really struggled keeping the Lady Panthers from the basket. Each time Fleming County had possession of the ball, they were able to make an attempt at putting up points. The Fleming County offense played just as strong as ever, nailing consistent baskets from several positions on the court. The Lady Devils did everything they could to try to prevent the Lady Panthers from scoring, but the size and age difference really shined through this game.

“We’re young. We’ve got Jolly at the point there, she’s a very good ball handler, but sometimes I think she gets a little scared. We’ve got to get in conditioning. A lot of these girls they play ball all year long, we don’t. A lot of us are into volleyball now so we really can’t take the time away from that coach either. We’re just getting by until we can get into the gym full time, we’ll work on our conditioning this year, we’re gonna have to have conditioning because it don’t look like our bench is gonna be very deep this year.” said coach Pilosky.

Unfortunately for the Lady Devils, more often than not when they got possession of the ball, they would turn it over to Fleming County before making it to the basket.

Fleming County’s defensive game was just as strong as it’s ever been, allowing as few shots as possible, and making steals to give the offense a chance to score and further the point deficit between the two teams. When Robertson County was able to make it to the basket, shots were falling. Their shooting was as accurate as any team could hope for, but opportunities to make those easy shots, or work towards the goal for the difficult ones, were few and far between.

Robertson County’s offense really began putting up points in the second half. Unfortunately, the point deficit was already too great for them to overcome, but points were being scored nonetheless. By the end of the second half, the Lady Devils had scored 26 more points, but Fleming County had already improved their lead to a 38 point deficit, leading 75-37 by the time the buzzer sounded.

“We work on it a lot. Sometimes the girls when they play against older teams they get a little scared, but once we get settled in, and move the ball like we’re supposed to do, we’ve got some good shooters. We can knock down some shots, so that’s a big plus for us this year.”

Coach Pilosky said that the biggest plus for he and his team after having taken part in several summer ball games this year, was that his team learned that everyone needs each other, and that each player plays an important role.

“Proving to these younger girls that we need them. They need to step up, have confidence in their skills, and we’re gonna need them. I think this is the third session we’ve had, and they’re getting a little better each time, they’re getting a little more confidence. I just talked to them on the bench right after the game about, this is the team this year, there’s no place to hide, they gotta show up. We’ll be alright.” said coach Pilosky.

Despite the teams youth and their extremely short bench coming into next season, coach Pilosky is confident in his team’s ability to produce positive outcomes, whether they be wins or losses. He said that believes his team will be able to compete at a high level, it will just take some time and a lot of practice to get the younger players up to speed.

“Once Ruby get’s back we should be pretty good this year. We’ll return all the starters, we’ve got three seniors this year, I don’t think I’ve said that all the four or five years I’ve been coaching so I’m looking forward to that.” said coach Pilosky.