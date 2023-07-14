The payment and registration deadline is nearing for the 2023-24 Straub Elementary cheer season.

The cheer season for Straub Elementary will officially begin tomorrow, July 15, and run through the rest of the year, ending December 31. The program is split into two age categories, with a kindergarten team and a 1st and 2nd grade team. Both team’s first practice will be next Wednesday, July 19th. Parents are asked to accompany their child to practice to fill out the registration form and pay the registration fees. The elementary cheer program is dedicated to teaching all participants the basics of cheerleading.

Cheerleaders will be taught fundamentals such as basic motions, jumps, tumbling and stunting by long time veterans of cheer, coach Erika Appelman and Samantha Caudill.

The kindergarten cheer team will practice Tuesday evenings at Mason County Middle School until August 31. Once the Knights football season begins the cheer team will cheer those games instead of practicing. The team will also cheer certain Little Royals basketball games, these dates are yet to be determined, with a schedule to be sent out to parents as soon as possible.

While both cheer teams will be learning the fundamentals of cheer, the 1st and 2nd grade team will also learn and practice a choreographed routine which will be performed at a variety of events later in the year.

Although final dates have not yet been determined, the 1st and 2nd grade cheer team will be performing their routine at a number of local showcases hosted by the Limestone YMCA and Mason County High School, a Mason County Royals basketball game, and regional and state competitions as the season comes to a close in December.

The cheer team is also accepting volunteers to help supervise practices and assist in taking care of the children’s needs. Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to text Erika Appelman at (859) 771-0083.

Registration fees differ for kindergarten and 1st and 2nd grade participants.

For kindergarteners, there will be a $100 registration fee that covers the participants uniform, poms, and team celebrations. 1st and 2nd grade participants will have a $75 registration fee, and a $200 uniform order. The $75 registration fee will cover competition fees, music and team celebrations, with the $200 uniform order confirming the participants uniform, shoes, socks, bow and poms.

All payment is non-refundable.

To register, bring your child to the first team practice next Wednesday at Mason County Middle School, and have an up-to-date sports physical. Checks must be payable to Royals Cheer – Erika Appelman, with either Kindergarten or 1st/2nd in the subject line.

Questions regarding the season or registration should be directed to Erika Appelman at 859) 771-0083, or Samantha Caudill at (606) 407-3356.