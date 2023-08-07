The Maysville Classic invites several teams across the commonwealth and beyond to Maysville to compete in high caliber basketball, and to potentially be the one to take home the championship trophy.

This year is no different. With teams coming from Cincinnati, Maysville, Louisville and more, this years Maysville Classic is just as competitive as ever. One particular team generated a particular interest from tournament organizers, with a backstory different than most.

Hailing from Ashland, the Disciples are a prison ministry team that currently cover four prisons throughout the state including Lexington, Danville, Eliott County and Morgan County, who challenge the prisons varsity teams on a weekly basis, competing against the inmates, and providing them with a positive outlet and Christian ideology each time they meet. The five-man team led by minister Nick Carley took on Team Elite and the Cincy Bulldogs in the Maysville Classic, and earned fans respect for competing as well as they did with a nonexistent bench.

In their 1:00 p.m. match against Team Elite, the Disciples lost by just four points, a deficit given just a few more minutes they undoubtedly could’ve surpassed.

Carley’s main goal with his team, apart from the tournament, is to give prisoners in the state of Kentucky something they often lack, hope.

“What we do is we go in there and play their varsity teams in front of the whole population. I do a devotion at half-time, hand out bibles, pray with the guys, really just fellowship with them. Let them know that people care about them outside those walls. I’ve been doing it for about five years now, COVID shut us down for two. These are some of my players, they’re young guys. I get guys that have a team mentality and are fearless. You have to be fearless when you go in the prisons. You get that stigma that these guys are hardened criminals and things like that but as these guys know and as I know, they’ve got soft hearts, a lot of them do, they just made mistakes. I just want to show a lot of forgiveness to those guys and let them know that the lord loves them, and that their sins will be forgiven if they just ask the lord for that.” said Carley.

Fearlessness is what Carley and the rest of the disciples feel allowed them to compete as highly as they did in this years classic.

The team planned to arrive in Maysville with ten players, but lost their extra five at the last minute. With just five guys manning the roster in the five on five tournament, that meant the Disciples had to play all forty minutes, in all of their three games.

Although the Disciples were eliminated from contention in the championship tournament, they competed extremely well in the tough environment they were placed in. A hot, loud gym packed full with an energetic crowd may intimidate your typical team not used to the style of play. The Disciples however, felt right at home.

“We love the atmosphere. It’s very similar to the prisons. It’s loud, the talent level is great, so we’re used to it. I think that’s why we’re able to play like we did. If we’re coming from the YMCA and that’s all we know, we’d get killed by that team, but playing those tough teams we do, at one of those four prisons, we just love it.” said Carley.

The team earned the respect of their opponents and fans alike, through their tough play style and competitive play, but members of the team felt less proud of their performance than they maybe would have liked to.

“Personally I’m almost never satisfied with myself. I’m just always looking to get better. Like he (Carley) said we lost by four points, and I missed three threes, a couple free throws and not just the scoring but little things. I could’ve got some more rebounds or maybe blocked out people a little better and kept them off the boards a little better. Just a lot of little things that I feel like I can do better myself and things I review after the game to try to get better as a player.” said a member of the Disciples, Justin Stevens.

Aside from a few minor self criticisms, the Disciples were happy with their experience in this years Maysville classic, and fully expect to return to the tournament in the coming years.

While the team does not blame their losses on their lack of a bench, they do feel that the extra men available to trade in and out with on the court could have led to a more positive outcome.

“As an individual player I look at things I could’ve done better, we for sure could’ve used the rest. The gyms hot, we’re playing two twenty minute halves. We’re young, so we can kinda run, but Nick here, with him being 38 years old, it’s a little bit tougher for him. He’s kinda cherry picking at half court, not only to get a bucket but for rest as well. Having more than five guys definitely would’ve gave us some rest and maybe we could’ve done a little bit better as a whole.” said Stevens.

Carley said he jumped on the opportunity to participate in the classic, not only to play against even more highly skilled teams, but to promote his team and the prison ministry.

“If anybody wants to help sponsor, or donate gift cards for us to eat on or gas cards for us to travel with, my number is (304) 634-4320. My church donates the bibles, but that’s about as far budget wise as they can help us with.” said Carley.

The team loved the experience, and is excited to return to the tournament each year they are invited.

The Maysville Classic concluded on Sunday after the writing of this article. Teams up for the Championship included Redeem Team, 99 Overall, Cincy Bulldogs, New Era, Southeast Pro-am Classic, Rural Kings, Cincy Hoopaholics and Team Tokes. The tournament is guaranteed to conclude with a spectacular showing of high caliber basketball, with the absolute best of the best coming out on top.