Landon Scilley

Mason County senior Landon Scilley is one of the Royals’ go-to wide receivers, racking up 121 yards in last week’s game against the Harrison County Thoroughbreds. Scilley made two touchdowns recieving that game, to tie with quarterback Keshaun Thomas for first in scoring, both bringing in 12. Scilley also currently leads the team in receiving yards and scoring on the season, with 460 total yards gained receiving, and 42 total points scored on the year, averaging 8.4 per game.

Macy Perkins

Fleming County junior Macy Perkins has been a longstanding member of the Lady Panthers soccer team. In the 61st district championship game against Rowan County, Perkins delivered one of two goals Fleming County scored that game. Throughout the season Perkins has led the team in scoring, racking up 13 goals and four assists on the year, having played in all 22 of the Lady Panthers games. Perkins is a strong member of the Lady Panthers offense, and will continue to be come her senior season.