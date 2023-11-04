One of the major issues that University of Kentucky basketball fans have had with the program under the leadership of current coach John Calipari is the roster turnover from year to year. His penchant for bringing in one of the best recruiting classes in the nation and the players lost to the NBA after one season as a Wildcat grated on the nerves of many of the school’s most loyal supporters.

When you look at the current state of college basketball, with the transfer portal and NIL money up for grabs, Coach Cal may have been ahead of his time. It’s difficult to get a real grasp on teams and their prospects for the upcoming season, with the constant movement of players transferring from school to school. It isn’t just at UK anymore; it’s all over the country. If you don’t have a program with an updated roster, you may have a hard time recognizing your favorite team from year to year.

In recent seasons, Calipari attempted to use a more experienced and older group without a lot of success, and this year’s recruiting haul is one of the most impressive to arrive in Lexington in years. Ideally, the coach is hoping this year’s deep and talented roster blends the more experienced players—Antonio Reeves

and Tre Mitchell – with the new crop of freshmen into a cohesive unit.

While it is still extremely early and the competition in Canada and in the two exhibition games is far from what the Cats will face down the road, this team appears to have an excellent mix of chemistry. They willingly share the ball and the ball movement has been a thing of beauty at times. Offensively, this will be the most fun Kentucky team to watch in several years.

What will separate this group from being a very good team and a great team will lie in how well they defend. There are real issues with rim protection, a problem Calipari hopes to solve with the return of 7-footers Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, and perhaps even 7-2 Zvonimir Ivisic, if the Croatian is ever freed to play by the NCAA. Bradshaw’s return is reportedly imminent, while Onyenso, who is probably the better shot blocker, is not going to be ready for a while.

It will be interesting to see how Calipari adjusts the minutes in his rotation when Bradshaw comes back. The Cats have been using a rather small but versatile lineup, with Mitchell playing the 5 spot, and Adou Thiero at the 4. Justin Edwards, who will likely prove to be the most valuable freshman among them all, has been playing the 3, with Reeves and three freshmen – D.J. Wagner, Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard splitting backcourt time.

This team could develop into the most perimeter-oriented team Calipari has ever coached, one that will utilize the break whenever possible, and attempt more threes than we’re used to seeing. It’s doubtful that too many UK fans will object.

As we mentioned here not too long ago, this Kentucky team is not getting hyped like many teams of the past, which could be a good thing. On paper, they have more than a few quality pieces, but look for a few growing pains as well. It will take some time and some shrewd adjusting on Coach Cal and his staff’s part to get a comfortable rotation, especially when the bigs return.

Not going out on a limb and predicting anything crazy like a Final Four finish for this year’s team, but they will be a team to keep a close eye on as they progress. They have the potential to make a deep run, but there are so many factors – injuries, matchups, and luck are just a few — that play into accomplishing lofty goals and meeting some fans’ unreasonable expectations.

Kentucky’s first big test will come early in the campaign, when they face the consensus No. 1 team in the country in the third game of the season, when they face Kansas in Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

The Cats open at home on Monday night against New Mexico State, which is the first of eight nonconference matchups at Rupp Arena that are designed, I suppose, to

help the confidence of a young team. They aren’t the most intriguing names in college basketball, but with the way the sport is constructed nowadays, you still better be ready to play.

The Miami game at home on Friday, Nov. 24 promises to be a good one, and UK will also play North Carolina, Louisville and Gonzaga in addition to what looks to be a challenging SEC slate.

*****

IT’S THAT TIME AGAIN – Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour this evening. Of course, this means it will be getting dark early, which gripes this old guy every year.

Can’t we just do away with this nonsense?

*****

“There are basically two types of people. People who accomplish things, and people who claim to have accomplished things. The first group is less crowded.” — Mark Twain

*****

“Basketball is not just a game, but a way of life.” – James Naismith, the inventor of the game