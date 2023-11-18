Blake Reed

Mason County Royal Blake Reed has been named the 19th best boys basketball player in the state of Kentucky, as voted on by coaches throughout the commonwealth. In his last year as a Polar Bear, Reed led the team in scoring, putting up 857 points, averaging 28.6 per game. He also led the team in three-point field goals, with 271, with a 40.2 average, and was second on the team in rebounds, with 169, coming in just behind his younger brother Cayden, who led with 210.

Ella Johnson

Bracken County pitcher Ella Johnson has recently signed to continue her fast-pitch softball career at division one Kent State University. Throughout her high-school career, Johnson has built up a reputation as one of the best softball pitchers in the region. Having pitched in 31 of the Lady Bears’ 37 games in 2023, Johnson racked up 179.0 total innings pitched last year, striking out 318 batters and earning a 1.88 ERA. Johnson is looking forward to her next steps after high-school, and is eager to hit the mound for Bracken County one more time this spring.

