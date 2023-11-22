We oftentimes forget just how much we have to be thankful for as we enter the hustle-bustle of the holiday season.

With Christmas decorations on display at retailers since September, along with television commercials imploring us to spend our money, Thanksgiving gets overlooked by many of us. It wasn’t all that many years ago when Christmas wasn’t in our thoughts until Thanksgiving Day had passed; but in today’s world, decorations are put up on the day after Halloween, which is 55 days before Christmas Day. It’s a reflection of just how commercialized our Christmas has become, which in this old guy’s mind is truly a shame.

Christmas is, of course, cause for great celebration, but let’s try to take one holiday at a time, folks. Thanksgiving should be a time to reflect and give thanks for the many blessings we receive on a daily basis. We know all too well that life in these turbulent times can be difficult for many of us, and we get bombarded with tragic news each and every day. But at this time of year, let’s make an honest attempt at being grateful for all that we enjoy in our country. I’m not saying everything is lollipops and rainbows every time we get up in the morning to face

another day, but being able to enjoy our freedoms should make us full of gratitude every day.

Listing all of the aspects of my life I am thankful for would take up too much space in the newspaper, and many of you likely feel that these columns already take up too much space. But I have to thank a few people closest to me, including my son, my grandsons, my fiancée and her family, and the fact that I still have enough of my faculties to write these columns. (Some of may say that’s debatable.)

My health is not always the greatest, but I am grateful to still be here, and no matter what happens next—and at my advanced age, there is always something—I remain thankful to live in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, and to have so many wonderful people as important parts of my life.

*****

FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS REACHES SEMIFINAL ROUND – The six classifications of the KHSAA football playoffs enters the semifinals this week, as teams battle it out on the gridiron in an effort to reach their respective championship games. The title tilts will be held at Kroger Field in Lexington on Dec. 1 and Dec. 2, with the Class 1A, 2A, and 4A games on Friday, and the Class 3A, 5A, and 6A games on Saturday.

On Black Friday in Class 1A, the matchups are set with Pikeville heading to Campbellsville, and Raceland visiting the highest-ranked team according to the KHSAA RPI, Kentucky Country Day.

A couple of high-profile matchups will be featured in Class 2A. A pair of perennial powers, Beechwood and Mayfield, will battle it out in far western Kentucky, and Somerset travels to undefeated Owensboro Catholic in the other game.

Beechwood and Mayfield have won multiple state titles, and the Tigers from Fort Mitchell defeated the Cardinals last year in the championship game 14-13 to claim its 17th state overall title and its third consecutive Class 2A championship. Both teams enter with just one loss this season, both to Class 4A schools by identical 35-28 scores; Beechwood fell to Covington Catholic and Mayfield lost at Paducah Tilghman.

In Class 3A, one of three Lexington-Louisville clashes this week takes place at Christian Academy, where the top-ranked Centurions host Lexington Catholic. The Knights dealt CAL its only loss of the season on Sept. 8, winning a defensive battle by a 14-12 score. The other Class 3A game features Bell County venturing across the state to face Hart County, the lone remaining unbeaten Class 3A team.

Something has to give in the Class 4A semifinals, since all four teams enter with 13-0 records.

The Boyle County Rebels will go on the road to face the Franklin County Flyers, while the aforementioned Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado will be traveling 311 miles to Park Hills to take on the Covington Catholic Colonels.

The Class 5A semifinal matchups have interesting storylines, with 12-1 Highlands hosting 11-2 Cooper in a rematch of an all-out shootout earlier in the season, and perennial state power Bowling Green meeting Owensboro in another rematch.

The Bluebirds are seeking their 24th state title, and their first since 2014, while the Jaguars are an up-and-coming program that took Highlands to the wire in a 58-51 loss on Sept. 22. Cooper sophomore quarterback Cam O’Hara threw for 555 yards and six touchdowns in that wild affair, while Highlands piled up 424 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground, to go with senior QB Brody Benke’s 235 passing yards and five scores.

The Purples, who will be playing host to Owensboro, knocked off the Red Devils 42-28 back on Aug. 25, and enter the game with a 10-3 record, while Owensboro is 9-4.

The other pair of Lexington vs. Louisville matchups will take place in Class 6A.

Frederick Douglass, which upset Male 21-20 last week, will face another huge challenge when they visit Trinity, who the Broncos bested 17-14 on Aug. 26 in Louisville. In the other big school semifinal, Bryan Station heads to Ballard, a team they defeated 28-21 on Sept. 8.

*****

UK FOOTBALL FANS IN AN UPROAR – There has been tons of criticism levied at Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops this season, and it got even more amped up after the Cats’ abysmal performance at South Carolina on Saturday night. Folks are lamenting the size of Stoops’ contract, which is something that always amuses me.

Big-time college football and basketball coaches are paid exorbitant amounts of moolah all over the country, with some of the buyouts to their deals beyond ridiculous. The coaches aren’t to blame for this; the universities are, especially when it comes to those buyout clauses. After all, if UK offered you $9 million a year to coach the team, would you say, no thanks? And if an athletic department wanted to pay you millions not to work, what would your answer be?

Getting back to the travesty of a game, UK dropped a 17-14 decision to the Gamecocks to fall to 6-5, in a game where the offense struggled most of the evening. One exception was the running of Ray Davis, but he carried the ball just 12 times and 61 yards. Davis had a

spectacular, spinning 31-yard scoring run in the third quarter that gave the Cats a 14-10 lead, but quarterback Devin Leary was again a disappointment.

Leary finished 17-of-34 with an interception and a lost fumble, and his struggles have been well documented throughout the season. Seems to this observer that Davis and Ramon Jefferson (who ran six times for 60 yards) should’ve gotten a lot more carries, especially with the way the UK passing game has struggled all season.

Kentucky will look to rebound at noon Saturday when they head to Louisville to take on the ninth-ranked Cardinals, who enter the rivalry clash with a 10-1 record. Undoubtedly, the Cards have been licking their chops in anticipation of this one as they hope to snap Kentucky’s four-game winning streak in the series.

The Cards are 7.5-point favorites, and many UK fans are already chalking this one up as a loss, which would send UK to a lesser bowl game with a 6-6 record, while UofL marches on to the ACC championship game against Florida State.

It will be interesting to see if Kentucky can put the South Carolina debacle behind them and pull off the upset, but it appears Louisville is in prime position to reclaim the Governor’s Cup with its first win over UK since 2017.

*****

BASKETBALL CATS KEEP ROLLING – On the other hand, the UK basketball team is showing signs of progress in the early season. The 4-1 Wildcats were tested by a pesky St. Joseph’s team Monday night, but pulled out a 96-88 overtime win over the Hawks in a game that was much closer than expected.

Tre Mitchell, the 23-year-old transfer from West Virginia, came up big down the stretch to provide the lift needed to put away St. Joe’s. Mitchell hit four 3-pointers and delivered a key putback slam in overtime to lead the UK offensive attack. Freshman guard D.J. Wagner tied Mitchell with 22 points to lead the Cats, and senior Antonio Reeves added 20.

Kentucky continues to limit its turnovers, shoot well from 3-point territory, and willingly share the ball. The Cats also came up with nine steals, with Reed Sheppard leading the way with five, including the game-clincher late in the overtime session.

UK will host Marshall on Friday before a big matchup versus the 10th-ranked Miami Hurricanes next Tuesday.

*****

MASTIN OFF TO GOOD START – Centre College picked up their first win of the early season on Sunday, when they held off Huntingdon College, 87-81. The Colonels began the season with three close losses, but earned their first

victory in the Wingate by Windham Classic, hosted by LaGrange College in LaGrange. Ga.

One of the keys to the Colonels’ win was the play of freshman forward Riley Mastin. Mastin, who played at St. Patrick, Augusta, and Mason County during his high school career, finished with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. He was 6-for-9 from the field and made all three of his free-throw attempts.

Mastin is averaging 9.3 points and a team-leading 7.5 rebounds in just over 24 minutes per game for the Danville school, which hosts Spalding on Saturday afternoon.

*****

BENGALS-STEELERS LOOKS TO BE TITANIC DEFENSIVE STRUGGLE – It could be do or die time for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, when they host AFC North rival Pittsburgh. Both teams are battling for a playoff spot, and if the 5-5 Bengals falter to the 6-4 Steelers, making the postseason will become a pipe dream for the Men in Stripes.

The game is expected to be a low-scoring affair, since both offenses have huge question marks coming in. Cincy is hoping backup QB Jake Browning can lead them to victory, and Pittsburgh just fired its offensive coordinator, Matt Canada, because of its struggling offense. The running game will be an important factor for

both teams, but like most games, this one will be won or lost in the trenches, where the Steelers usually excel.

Says here though that the home team pulls out a much-needed win to keep its dwindling playoff hopes alive, with Browning and company doing just enough to disappoint the Terrible Towel-waving Pittsburgh fans.

*****

“For years it has been a rule with me not to expose my gratitude in print on Thanksgiving Day, but I wish to break the rule now and pour out my thankfulness; for there is more of it than I can contain without straining myself.” – Mark Twain

*****

“Reflect upon your present blessings, of which every man has plenty; not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” – Charles Dickens

*****