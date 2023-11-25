With an early deadline for this particular column due to the Thanksgiving holiday, let’s take a peek at the 39th District boys’ and girls’ teams for the upcoming basketball season.

(We’ll take a look at other teams in the area, including the 38th, 61st, and 63rd districts next week.)

ROYALS PROHIBITIVE FAVORITE IN 39TH – As usual, the Mason County Royals are picked to win the 39th District. They’re also considered among the favorites to win the 10th Region, with Harrison County, four-time defending champion George Rogers Clark, Campbell County and Montgomery County considered region contenders as well.

It will be a new-look Royals team following the departure of four starters from last year’s 29-6 squad, which fell to GRC in the region final 54-42.

The addition of Bracken County transfers Blake and Cayden Reed has been the talk of the preseason, which is understandable. The Reed brothers combined for 45.2 points per game last season while leading the Polar Bears to a 16-14 record against a challenging schedule.

Blake is considered the top player in the region after another prolific season. The 5-foot-11 senior averaged

28.6 ppg last year and he’s racked up 3,481 points and 442 three-pointers in his career thus far. Cayden, a junior point guard, scored 16.6 ppg and 7.2 rebounds as a sophomore. His strength is getting to the hoop, and either dishing the ball off for an open shot, or drawing a foul in the paint.

The Royals feature a couple of other 3-point specialists in seniors Braylon Hamilton and Carter McClanahan, which means head coach Brian Kirk may employ a four-guard offense at times and spread the floor in hopes of getting open looks from the perimeter.

Hamilton averaged 10 points per game and led the Royals with 77 threes last season, while McClanahan was the team’s sixth man, and produced 5.9 ppg while draining 40 threes, good for second on the team.

A key player to watch will be 6-5 sophomore Jake Feldhaus, who will be counted on as an inside presence. He saw limited playing time last year, but will be assuming a much larger role this season.

Depth will likely come from Cole Horch, Teegin Routt and Landon Scilley.

Mason County opens the season in Morehead when they face Rowan County on Tuesday. Their first game in the Fieldhouse will be Dec. 8 in the Mike Murphy Classic, when they meet Green County from the 5th Region. The

Dragons are coached by former Royals standout Jordan Gilbert.

PANTHERS HOPING FOR 20-WIN SEASON — Mason County’s top district challenger is expected to be Augusta. Coach Jason Hinson’s Panthers were 18-14 last season, and four starters return, along with Bracken County transfer Devonte Jefferson, who scored 5.9 ppg.

Senior Kylan Hinson, a 6-6 forward, is one of the top players in the region after averaging 16.9 points and 7.7 rebounds per game a year ago. Senior Conner Snapp scored 15.2 ppg and grabbed 5.9 boards per contest last year and that duo will be counted on for even more scoring this season in an effort to make up for the loss of L.J. Connor, who led Augusta with 17.7 ppg last year as a senior.

Juniors Keeton Bach (7.3 ppg) and Will Kelsch (6.9 ppg) are also expected to start for the Panthers with junior Noland Young the first man off the bench.

Augusta tips off at home on Tuesday when they meet Robertson County before hosting St. Patrick the next evening.

POLAR BEARS REBUILDING WITH NEW COACH — Bracken County will be led by junior guard Chase Archibald, who will be the Polar Bears’ leading returning scorer (11.7

ppg) following the departure of the Reed brothers. First-year coach Terry King also welcomes back senior forward Austin Norton, who averaged 5.8 ppg.

Augusta transfer Noah Nelson is also expected to be in the starting lineup for Bracken County, which finished 16-14 last year.

The Polar Bears open on the road at Beechwood on Tuesday before a trip to Falmouth to take on Pendleton County on Thursday, and a date at Scott the next evening.

SAINTS LOOKING TO MAKE NEXT STEP — Coach Tony Moore is back at St. Patrick, and is hoping his young team has matured as it seeks to improve on last year’s 2-20 mark. Four starters return after guard Garrett Tesmer, who produced 12.2 ppg last year, graduated.

The Saints will be led by sophomore Amari Myrick, who had an impressive freshman season, averaging 15.1 ppg. Other top contributors are expected to be sophomore Abisal Ignacio (6.5 ppg) and freshman Rudi Igancio (4.1 ppg). Junior Gabriel Sammons and sophomore Gus Rechtin will also be counted on by St. Patrick.

The Saints begin the season on Monday in the Shamrock when they host Pendleton County.

LADY BEARS LOOK TO REPEAT – After ending Mason County’s reign as 39th District champions, Bracken County is looking to go back-to-back.

Three starters return for head coach Troy Archibald, including his daughter, Nicole, who is one of the top players in the 10th Region. The 5-6 junior led the 19-14 Lady Bears with 16.8 points per game, and her backcourt running mate, senior Ella Johnson is back as well, after scoring 10.4 ppg a year ago.

The team’s top two rebounders (Gineva Riley and Macie Sharp) graduated, which means the team may have to send everybody to the boards this year. Junior forward Brianna Bauer (4.0 ppg and 3.8 rpg) will be counted on to increase her rebounding output as well.

Coach Archibald will also be counting on increased production from juniors Ella Sharp and Savannah Kelsch, and eighth-grader Kailey Sharp.

The Lady Bears open their season on Monday at Robertson County, one night before their home opener against Campbell County.

LADY ROYALS WORKING TO FLIP THE SCRIPT – Coach Paula Buser is looking for vast improvement from her team after Mason County struggled to an 11-18 record last season.

The young Lady Royals will be led by a pair of sophomores, forward Alexis Young and guard Amirah Reed. Young produced 6.1 ppg and was second on the team with 7.5 rebounds per contest. Reed will be counted on to run the point after averaging 3.8 ppg a year ago in reserve role.

Other players expected to make significant contributions include sophomores Olivia Hughes, Carlee Buttery and Adrienne Perry.

Mason County’s first game is Friday at Bishop Brossart.

NEW-LOOK LADY PANTHERS HAVE HIGH GOALS – Todd Kelsch takes over as the Augusta coach, and the Lady Panthers will be looking to improve on last year’s 13-15 record.

Kelsch has a solid nucleus returning, led by three players who scored in double figures last season. Sophomore Laci Tackett is back after leading the Lady Panthers with 16 points per game last year. Senior Megan Jones averaged 11.9 ppg last year, and so did junior Regan Tackett.

Augusta’s top rebounder, junior Kenzington Hinson is also back after pulling down 8.5 boards per game. She also averaged 8.2 ppg. Junior Natalie Basford and Bracken County transfer Kalleigh Reynolds are also being counted on to contribute key minutes.

The Lady Panthers open their season on Monday at Newport Central Catholic.

INEXPERIENCED LADY SAINTS IN REBUILD MODE – St. Patrick saw a mass exodus from their 16-16 team of a year ago.

Coach Andy Arn stepped down, and the Lady Saints’ top three scorers—Caroline McKay, Isabella Riggs and Makenna Roush—graduated. Another starter, Emma Gallenstein, is not playing this season, leaving first-year coach Isaac Klee with one returning starter.

Lillian Klee averaged 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a freshman, and the sophomore will have to shoulder the offensive load this year. Junior guard Kahdyn Kimball is expected to run the point, and sophomore Vanessa Reed is the only other player on the roster with varsity experience after appearing in six games last year.

The Lady Saints open on the road at Augusta on Wednesday.

