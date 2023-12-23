As I sit here on a chilly Friday morning banging out this masterpiece on a keyboard in the Fleming County Public Library, my thoughts naturally turn to the holiday season. It’s bright here with festive decorations all around me; lights, a Christmas tree, wreaths, poinsettias, paper snowflakes and ornaments hanging from the ceiling, etc., etc.

It is also even more quiet than usual at the library this morning; without a doubt, lots of folks are rushing around and preparing for this weekend and for Christmas Day on Monday.

There’s no denying it’s that wonderful time of year; well, it’s wonderful and joyful for many of us. For others, it can be a sad and depressing time of year, filled with anxiety, unpleasant memories, and/or the dreaded Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD).

Those people — and yours truly has been one of them in Christmases past — are on my mind this morning. Don’t get me wrong; I’m not trying to put a damper on the joy of the season whatsoever. I just hope the more fortunate of us will keep those individuals in our hearts and minds at this time of the year.

With that said, I truly hope everyone reading this will enjoy the holiday season and have a very Merry Christmas, or whatever holiday or tradition it is that you may celebrate, be it Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Yule, Las Posadas, Boxing Day, or any of the others, including Festivus (for the rest of us).

OK, by now many of you are probably thinking that I should get back to sports, since this is supposed to be a sports column. So, I am going to attempt to mix the world of sports with the holiday theme, and make a Christmas wish or two for a few sports figures, along with a few other folks as well.

*****

WHO DEY NATION – Three more wins in the regular season, and another trip to the Super Bowl, but emerging with the big trophy this time.

ZAC TAYLOR – To keep the winning culture continuing, despite so many injuries to key players.

JOE BURROW – A return to complete health, and no significant injuries for a few years.

JAKE BROWNING – A big contract in the not too distant future and to keep proving the doubters wrong.

TEE HIGGINS – A new contract to stay in Cincinnati.

TREY HENDRICKSON – The credit you deserve for being one of the best edge rushers in the NFL.

JOHN CALIPARI – Another national title.

BIG BLUE NATION – Another national title.

REED SHEPPARD – A two or three year stay in Lexington.

ZVONIMIR IVISIC – An opportunity to play basketball at Kentucky. Free Big Z!

NCAA – Just be reasonable. Your days are probably numbered anyway.

NICK KRALL – A few deals that bring more quality pitching for the Reds before Opening Day.

REDS YOUNG NUCLEUS (MCLAIN, DE LA CRUZ, STEER, ENCARNACION-STRAND, BENSON, FRIEDL, ETC. – Good health, and avoidance of the so-called sophomore jinx.

REDS YOUNG PITCHERS (GREENE, ASHCRAFT, LODOLO, ETC. – Stay healthy and keep maturing.

MARK STOOPS – A big win over Dabo in the Gator Bowl.

RAY DAVIS – A huge rushing game in the Gator Bowl and a chance to play in the NFL.

UK FOOTBALL DEFENSIVE UNIT – A shutout of Clemson in the Gator Bowl.

LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL TEAMS – Good health and deep runs in the postseason.

HIGH SCHOOL FANS – Accept the fact that officials aren’t perfect. And neither are you.

HIGH SCHOOL OFFICIALS – Ear plugs.

ANGIE – The gift of time, and a lot more time to slow down a bit and relax, which isn’t easy for someone as busy as you.

SON – The gift of patience, and to keep being the tremendous dad you are to Owen.

GRANDSON – The gift of staying humble, along with continued good grades, and the joy of playing sports.

READERS – A very special holiday season.

*****

“The approach of Christmas brings harassment and dread to many excellent people. They have to buy a cartload of presents, and they never know what to buy to fit the various tastes; they put in three weeks of hard and anxious work, and when Christmas morning comes they are so dissatisfied with the result, and so disappointed that they want to sit down and cry. Then they give thanks that Christmas comes but once a year.” — Mark Twain

*****

“Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand.” – Dr. Seuss

*****

“It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving.” – Mother Theresa

*****

“It’s Christmas Eve! It’s the one night of the year when we all act a little nicer, we smile a little easier, we cheer a little more. For a couple of hours out of the whole year, we are the people that we always hoped we would be.” – Bill Murray